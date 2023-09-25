Renowned Actor and Author Capt. Dale A. Dye Chronicles the Brutal Battle of Peleliu for The Armory Life™

The Armory Life™ is proud to announce that respected military consultant, actor, director and writer Capt. Dale Dye, USMC (Ret) has authored an article on the Battle of Peleliu

GENESEO, IL, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Armory Life™ is proud to announce that respected military consultant, actor, director and writer Capt. Dale Dye, USMC (Ret) has authored an article on the Battle of Peleliu, one of the most brutal encounters in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

The Battle of Peleliu began with an amphibious assault 79 years ago this week, with the First Marine Division landing men on a little patch of hell. Their mission was to smash the Japanese defenders and seize airfields to support the liberation of the Philippines. What was supposed to take four days lasted nearly three months and exposed these heroes to some of the most horrific fighting World War II offered.

Telling the story, Capt. Dale A. Dye, USMC (ret.) recounts the brutal combat and shows us what the island looks like today. As the Senior Military Advisor to the critically acclaimed HBO series “The Pacific”, Capt. Dye traveled to Peleliu to see the terrain firsthand. What he found on the island was unbelievable — from live Japanese mortar rounds in reinforced caves to U.S. armor left in silent testimony to the brave men who answered their nation’s call.

"While serving with the 1st Marine Division, I ran into some aging vets who told me if I really wanted to learn about what a meat-grinder the Pacific was, I should study Peleliu,” said Capt. Dye. “Visiting that remote island brought it all home for me. I'm hoping readers will feel some of the same awed respect I found standing on the beaches and climbing the coral mountains where so many Marines and soldiers paid the ultimate price."

In addition to this article, Capt. Dye has written numerous other articles for The Armory Life, both in its digital and print mediums. You can find a collection of his articles on the website, and his piece on American armor in the Vietnam War is featured in the current Fall 2023 issue of the print magazine.

“We could not be more honored to have Capt. Dye as a contributor,” said Mike Humphries, editor of The Armory Life. “Everyone on our team is a huge fan of his work, so we obviously jumped at the opportunity to have him create content for The Armory Life. We look forward to running many more of his pieces in the future.”

About Springfield Armory®



In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.

