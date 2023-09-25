TranzactCard Visa-Debit Announces “TZT-Banking” Scam-Protection for “Z-Club” Online-Private-Marketplaces, HOUSTON TEXAS

Save Money with TranZact Card! 435-776-5322 Strengthen Connections with Scott Gardner, Digital Branch Officer Get in to the GREEN with your TranZact Card Safe. Protected. Secured with FDIC. Secure a future for your family with TranZact Card

TranzActCard! is a cutting-edge Visa Debit-Card, which is backed by the FDIC, and provides its’ unmatched customers rewards, shopping benefits and true freedoms

TranzActCard! truly is the future and you can now tap into its power today; engage now!” — Scott Gardner, TranZactCard! DBO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing TranzactCard, the groundbreaking brand that redefines personal and familial financial growth. With TranzactCard, individuals and families unlock unparalleled opportunities for prosperity while simultaneously fostering community expansion and driving collective financial momentum, also known as Finmo.Experience the widespread acceptance of TranzactCard, comparable to Visa, granting users the freedom to make purchases anywhere. Each transaction performed with TranzactCard generates Z-Bucks, a digital credit equivalent to one dollar, automatically. These Z-Bucks hold immense value and can be redeemed exclusively within TranzactCard's coveted Z-Club. By joining this esteemed club, cardholders gain unparalleled access to elevate their purchasing power and nurture their savings.As esteemed members of TranzactCard, users not only witness their buying power double but also witness the exponential growth of their long-term savings with every swipe. Get ready to embrace a revolutionary banking transformation as we Unleash the Power of Spending with TranzactCard.Introducing TranzactCard: a state-of-the-art debit card powered by Visathat empowers users to optimize their earnings with every transaction. Solid Financial Technologies, Inc. collaborates with partner banks and operates under a Visa license to provide exceptional banking and card services to TranzactCard holders. Why should you choose TranzactCard? Discover the compelling advantages of TranzactCard by visiting https://incentives.mytzt.com/index.aspx#pricing . TranzactCard is a groundbreaking debit card that seamlessly blends unmatched convenience, robust security, and exclusive premium rewards. With TranzactCard, customers unlock access to an extensive global network of merchants, making everyday purchases effortlessly simple. Additionally, TranzactCard enhances the user experience by offering a rewards program typically associated with credit cards, enabling users to indulge in enticing benefits with every swipe. Bid farewell to compromising between convenience and rewards—TranzactCard truly offers the best of both worlds.TranzactCard sets itself apart with an exceptional premium rewards program, offering cardholders remarkable advantages. With every transaction, users have the opportunity to accumulate valuable points that can be redeemed for a wide array of enticing rewards. Whether it's vouchers, merchandise, or gift cards, TranzactCard enables customers to amplify their purchasing power by unlocking valuable rewards on their everyday transactions.Furthermore, TranzactCard prioritizes security, ensuring peace of mind for its users. With cutting-edge chip technology, the card provides advanced protection against fraudulent activities and unauthorized access. Engaging in online transactions is also worry-free and secure, thanks to TranzactCard's robust security features. Additionally, the user-friendly mobile app enhances the overall experience, offering real-time transaction notifications, valuable spending insights, and effortless account management capabilities for customers.In summary, TranzactCard presents an alluring solution for individuals who desire the convenience and control of a debit card while indulging in the benefits of a premium rewards program. It strikes the perfect harmony by seamlessly merging financial advantages with robust security measures.TranzactCard's cutting-edge technology is driven by Artificial Learning, facilitating continuous enhancements in software, apps, APIs, fraud protection, and the safeguarding of financial and personal data. This technological foundation revolves around three exclusive systems and principles: smart analysis, automation, and knowledge discovery. Together, these components empower data-driven decision-making, enabling the creation of targeted marketing and service delivery campaigns. The ultimate objective is to provide each member with a convenient, seamless, intuitive, secure, and delightful shopping and financial experience.Tranzact strives to extend the advantages of its ecosystem to individuals of all backgrounds. As a financial technology company, TranzactCard sets itself apart from traditional banks. At present, TranzactCard's banking services are provided in collaboration with partner banks affiliated with Solid Financial Technologies, Inc., which are recognized as Members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The current Card Services are issued by partner banks licensed under Visa. It is important to note that participating in the TranzactCard opportunity, currently in the pre-launch phase, entails certain risks, opportunities, and regulatory supervision. FDIC Insured: The checking accounts offered through our banking services are provided by partner banks affiliated with Solid Financial Technologies, Inc., and are Members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Power Earn: TranzactCard users have the opportunity to earn Z-Bucks with every card transaction. Power Spend: Enjoy the benefits of Z-Bucks and Z-Club. Power Save: Take advantage of TranzactUp, TranzactBack, and look forward to the upcoming Z-Forward feature. ATMs: Access your account free of charge across the United States through the national MoneyPassNetwork. To get started, please visit About Scott Gardner:A Trailblazer in Entrepreneurship and Firefighting, a visionary entrepreneur, business-college degree graduate, and financial services expert, has left an indelible mark on the world with his relentless pursuit of success and his unwavering commitment to serving the community. Throughout his illustrious career, he has demonstrated remarkable versatility and an uncanny ability to adapt to new challenges, leading him to establish a thriving furniture manufacturing company before ultimately following his true passion and venturing into the world of 'firefighting.'Mr. Gardner was born and raised in a small town where his entrepreneurial spirit was ignited at a young age. From his early days, he exhibited an insatiable curiosity and an innate desire to make a difference. After completing his business-college degree, he embarked on a journey to forge his own path in the business world. Armed with a solid foundation in financial services, he set out to establish his own enterprise. Gardner's first venture was a furniture manufacturing company, which quickly gained recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. Through his impeccable leadership and unwavering dedication, the company flourished, capturing the attention of industry experts and customers alike. Under Gardner's guidance, the company reached unprecedented heights, becoming a formidable player in the furniture market.However, despite his remarkable success in the business world, Mr. Gardner felt an unrelenting longing to serve his community and make a more tangible difference in people's lives. It was during a chance encounter with a 'Regional Fire Company' that he discovered his true calling. Witnessing the courage and selflessness of firefighters, Gardner was inspired to channel his entrepreneurial skills towards creating a firefighting business that would revolutionize the industry. Further fueled by his passion for firefighting, he set out to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions that would enhance the safety-and-effectiveness of firefighting operations. Through tireless research, development, and experimentation, he pioneered innovative firefighting equipment, including advanced fire-camp water delivery systems, state-of-the-art vehicles, and innovative camp shelter designs.Mr. Gardner's firefighting equipment quickly gained recognition for its unwavering commitment to excellence and its game-changing contributions to the field. Firefighters across the INTERMOUNTAIN, ten plus state REGION benefited from his revolutionary solutions, recognizing the profound impact they had on saving lives and protecting communities. Gardner's contributions became synonymous with innovation, reliability, and unwavering dedication to the noble cause of firefighting. Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, he remains deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. Gardner actively supports numerous charitable organizations dedicated to fire-prevention, fire safety-education, and the overall well-being of firefighters and their families. His tireless efforts to give back have earned him widespread admiration and respect from both the firefighting community and the public at large.Today, Scott Gardner stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and community leaders alike. His remarkable journey from the world of finance to furniture manufacturing and ultimately firefighting underscores the power of following one's passion and never settling for mediocrity. Through his entrepreneurial prowess and unwavering dedication to service, Mr. Gardner has not only built successful businesses but also saved lives and has made a lasting impact on society. As he continues to push the boundaries of innovation and service, there is no doubt that Scott Gardner's legacy will endure, inspiring future generations to dream big, pursue their passions, and create a lasting positive change in the world. Gardner has recently retired to work full-time with Tranzactcard believing wholeheartedly that the Tranzactcard rewards programs can benefit not only firefighters but everyone. https://incentives.mytzt.com/index.aspx Contact Mr. Scott Gardner Today …Call or Text: 435-776-5322Email: incentives.visa@gmail(dot)comBanking for a Positive Social Impact: TranzactCard revolutionizes the banking experience by empowering users with enhanced purchasing power, all without requiring increased income. Our online marketplace is dedicated to making everyday products and services more affordable, catering to the diverse needs of individuals. TranzactCard is recognized as a secure and private banking system that offers a wide range of exclusive benefits. Through collaboration with banking fee structures and manufacturer distribution systems, TranzactCard restructures profits and pricing, ultimately reducing the cost of products and services. Despite the complexity of the underlying processes, we ensure a seamless experience for our valued consumers.Key Features:1. The Z-Club: TranzactCard's online marketplace provides card members with increased savings and value.2. Z-Store: Explore our exclusive Z-Store to discover exceptional deals and savings. Utilize a combination of cash and Z-Bucks to take advantage of TranzactCard offers.3. Flash Sales: Act swiftly to secure limited-time offers. Check back regularly for new opportunities. (Z-Bucks redemption only)4. Inflation Hedge: As the cost of goods rises, the value of Z-Bucks also increases. Economic cycles may fluctuate, but your spending power remains constant.Please note that the products showcased here are currently for illustrative purposes only and are not available in the Z-Club. As we continue to progress through the beta phase towards the official launch, the Z-Club will undergo testing, expansion, and refinement. Z-Bucks will be used to reduce the retail price of products and services within the Z-Club as they become accessible.Introducing Power Spend: Unlock Double the Buying Power"Are you unsatisfied with the rewards offered by existing rewards programs? We understand. That's why Tranzact introduces Power Spend, a program that embraces simplicity. Every time you use your TranzactCard for everyday purchases, you will earn a matching Z-Buck for every $1 spent. These Z-Bucks can be redeemed within TranzactCard's Z-Club for a wide range of items, including everyday essentials and exclusive vacation packages." - Scott Gardner"If you're not ready to commit yet, I suggest waiting until the official launch of our impactful community, which is scheduled for November 2023. During the pre-launch phase, certain features of TranzactCard are still being developed and tested, including the TranzactCard Member Referral Program and Influencer Program, which will be introduced during the official launch in November 2023.Z-Club is continuously expanding, testing, and refining as we move through the beta phase towards the official launch. Z-Bucks are essential for reducing the retail price of products and services within the Z-Club as they become available. Please note that travel-related products and services are currently unavailable in the Z-Club.Currently, the TranzactCard income opportunity does not function as a franchise. However, TranzactCard is actively working on registering as a franchise offering in all 50 U.S. states."Please be aware that the website (incentives.mytzt.com) presents forward-looking information, and there is no guarantee that the company's business development, projects, and contractual relationships will unfold exactly as projected.It is crucial for individuals to conduct thorough research and exercise caution when considering this presentation or any forward-looking information. TranzactCard does not provide any guarantees or representations regarding income potential, and it is advised that individuals refrain from making any income-related claims when discussing TranzactCard with others. The success of a Digital Branch Office (DBO) is influenced by various factors, including the individual's skill set, level of effort, and personal drive to succeed.The Team: TranzactCard takes pride in its team of seasoned entrepreneurs and C-suite professionals who possess extensive expertise in diverse domains. Their backgrounds encompass banking and financial technologies, product sourcing and contracting, e-commerce and financial technologies, marketing and business development, complementary currencies and blockchain, artificial intelligence, social media, branding, and more.The Purpose: While the TranzactCard experience is curated by a dedicated and skilled team, it is important to emphasize that all of this expertise and dedication stem from the vision and passion of our chairman, Richard Smith. After years of deep reflection and diligent effort, our philosophy on banking, product value, service delivery, and the respect for individuals has been carefully cultivated. In a recent interview, our chairman eloquently articulates the core essence of that philosophy.Disclaimer:The information provided here in this pr, in any materials, or through any communication channels associated with this pr, is for general informational purposes only. It should not be considered as professional or legal advice. The content is based on personal experiences, research, and knowledge up until the knowledge cutoff date of September 2021 and may not reflect the most current legal standards or regulations. Users are not financial advisors, legal expert, or tax professional. Any actions taken based on the information provided on this website are 'at the own risk.' One should always consult with appropriate professionals, such as financial advisors, lawyers, or accountants, before making any financial or legal decisions. Furthermore, this pr and its content do not guarantee any specific results or outcomes. Individual results may vary based on various factors, including but not limited to personal circumstances, effort, and market conditions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.While TranzactCard! strives to provide accurate and up-to-date information, TranzactCard! makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on this website. Any reliance one place on such information is strictly “at your own risk.” This pr may contain links to third-party websites or resources. These links are provided for convenience and do not signify that I endorse the website(s). TranzactCard! has no control over the content or practices of third-party websites and disclaim any responsibility for them. One should review the terms and conditions and privacy policies of any third-party website before engaging with them.In compliance with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines, TranzactCard! declares that any compensation received will never influence the content, topics, or posts made on this pr. TranzactCard! strives to provide unbiased and objective information to the best of the abilities. This pr is intended for a general audience and may not be suitable for individuals under the age of 18. If under 18, please obtain parental consent before accessing or using this pr. By using this pr, user agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the website owner, contributors, and affiliates from and against any-and-all claims, losses, liabilities, damages, costs, and expenses arising out of or related to use of the website or any violation of these disclaimers. These disclaimers are subject to change without notice, and it is the user’s responsibility to review them periodically for updates. If one has any questions or concerns regarding this disclaimer, please contact me

What is TranzactCard in 5 minutes or less!