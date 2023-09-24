Entrepreneurs, Leaders, and Professionals Join Ambassador Yael Lempert For an Exchange Program Alumni Networking Event

Entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals from a variety of fields joined Ambassador Yael Lempert for an exchange program alumni networking event. Attendees discussed how their experiences in the United States had a positive impact on their careers and communities, while building relationships with alumni from across Jordan. The Embassy also launched its first-ever Alumni Mobile App, “US Alumni JO”, available on Play and App Stores.

