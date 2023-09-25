Global Colon Cancer Association’s 4th Annual Global Colorectal Cancer Congress to Be Held on Tuesday, September 27
The Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) will host its 4th Annual Global Colorectal Congress on Tuesday, September 27, 2023, 08:00 – 14:00 EDT (UTC -4:00).
The Global CRC Congress convenes thought leaders in health equity and colorectal cancer to develop actionable solutions for addressing global health disparities in low- and middle-income countries.
— Candace Henley, MPH, CPN, Director of Equity and Partnerships at GCCA
The focus of the 2023 Global CRC Congress is Equitable Access for All: Achieving Health Equity in Colorectal Cancer Screening, Testing, Treatment, and Care.
Join us for this live virtual event designed for a global audience of individual advocates, patient advocacy groups, healthcare providers, policymakers and policy influencers, and industry representatives interested in taking steps to achieve health equity in colorectal cancer care. Free registration via https://gcca.info/Congress
“The Global CRC Congress convenes experts and thought leaders in health equity and colorectal cancer to develop actionable solutions for addressing global health disparities in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)”, said Candace Henley, GCCA's Director of Equity and Partnerships. "The objective is to disseminate information about ongoing efforts to promote equity and positively impact lives across the globe. The Congress will focus on access-related challenges, recognize obstacles, and encourage cooperation by bringing together an array of international perspectives."
GCCA is honored to welcome these esteemed speakers.
• Robert Winn, MD, Director of Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center
• Richard Wender, MD, Chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
• Barbara Hastie, PhD, Deputy Director and Chief Operations Officer of Walther Global Palliative Care and Supportive Oncology at Indiana University School of Medicine
• Elmer Huerta, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology & Oncology at George Washington University Cancer Center
• Alex Carlisle, PhD, Founder, Chair, and CEO of the National Alliance Against Disparities in Patient Health
• Philip Quirke, MD, Head of Division of Pathology and Data Analytics, University of Leeds
• Candace Henley, MPH, CPN, Director of Equity and Partnerships at GCCA
Topics covered include biomarker testing, clinical trials, health equity initiatives, technology, data analytics, policy frameworks to advance health equity, and collaborative approaches.
The 2023 Congress will provide networking opportunities for stakeholders from around the globe to connect virtually. Patient Advocacy Group and Associate Members of the Global Colon Cancer Association are invited to have a virtual booth at the event. There is no cost to participate in the congress. Following the live event, video presentations will be available for viewing on-demand.
Sponsorship
GCCA would like to thank the sponsors of the 2023 Global Colorectal Cancer Congress, Bristol Myers Squibb, Guardant Health, Seagen, Takeda Oncology, and Bayer.
About GCCA
The Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) advocates for equitable access to quality colorectal cancer screenings, testing, treatments, and care, because where you live should not determine whether you can prevent or survive colorectal cancer. As both a membership-based umbrella organization and a direct-to-patient advocacy organization, GCCA works toward this goal by amplifying and supporting the efforts of our member organizations, by developing adaptable advocacy and educational materials for our members, and by conducting our own advocacy, education, and initiatives that ensure patients are at the heart of all policy discussions. For more information about the Global Colon Cancer Association, please visit www.globalcca.org.
