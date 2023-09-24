Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Chinese Coast Guard's installation of barrier in part of Bajo de Masinloc

September 24, 2023

China's cruelty knows no bounds. Napakawalang hiya na agresibo nilang hinaharangan ang ating mangingisda sa sarili nating karagatan.

Filipino fisherfolk are among the poorest in our country. They only rely on our seas for their food and their livelihood. Napakarami naring mga bahura sa West Philippine Sea ang sinira ng Tsina. Ito'y mga likas-yaman na hindi na mapapakinabangan ng mga susunod na henerasyon.

Hindi tayo papayag na patayin sa gutom ng Tsina ang ating mga mamamayan. I trust that the Philippine Coast Guard can escort our fisherfolk and ensure that they pass through the floating barriers. Muli din akong nanawagan sa kasalukuyang administrayon na suriin na ang national policy natin pagdating sa Tsina.

We should no longer accept acts like this going unpunished. If we allow China's bullying to continue, it will cost the lives of our own people.

