United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson Participates in the Biennial On the Hill Legislative Summit

Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, United States Mint (Mint) Director Ventris C. Gibson participated in the Gospel Inspiration Breakfast hosted by Jack & Jill of America, Incorporated. The breakfast was part of a four-day series of events held September 22-25, 2023, as part of the biennial On the Hill Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to stand before you today as the Director of the United States Mint.  It is important for young adults to have the tools necessary for financial literacy, and it’s equally important to have keen awareness of our Nation,” remarked Ms. Gibson. “Working together, the dedicated men and women of the United States Mint tell America’s story through coins and medals that celebrate the people and events that shaped our country with the hope of inspiring future generations to come.” 

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization for African American mothers of children ages 2 to 19, dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children.

About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873.  As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.  The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins.  Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

