Macau New Neighbourhood reaches key stage of inspection, set to create a comfortable living space for Macau residents

MACAU, September 24 - The Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin has entered the key stage of inspection, as landscaping and road works are currently being carried out. It is expected that the project will pass inspection this month. In accordance with the laws and policies, completed homes can go on sale when relevant departments in Hengqin have completed the reporting and registration process, which are part of the approval process.

The project’s auxiliary facilities will be completed at the same time as the residences, and relevant liaison work will continue with Macau entities who will help operate the school, health station, seniors’ service centre, and family community centre at MNN.

Opinions count

Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has been collecting Macau residents’ opinions on becoming a homeowner of MNN through multiple platforms including online and offline. The top three types of shops residents hope there would be at MNN are food and beverages, supermarkets and livelihood services respectively. Some 88 percent of the opinions showed the need for a mortgage when buying an MNN flat, while 75 percent of the opinions hoped there could be a sales centre in Macau for application submission.

Positive feedback on higher loan-to-value ratio

Having listened to Macau residents’ opinions, MUR has accepted the opinions and will continue to make enhancements, including 1) attracting more food and beverage brands to open a business in the neighbourhood’s over 5,000-square-metre (about 53,000 square feet) commercial space; 2) in terms of livelihood facilities, the addition of a secondary school is also a response to people’s needs, in the future, Macau New Neighbourhood will have complete basic education facilities; 3) for home loans, depending people’s needs, MUR has been actively reaching out to relevant financial institutions, proposing that Macau residents could enjoy an 80-percent or even a 90-percent maximum loan-to-value ratio for MNN residential units. To date, the feedback from the relevant entities has been positive, which MUR remains optimistic about and negotiation is ongoing.

Online application system in the works, full furnishing option being explored

To further convenience, MUR has already set up a sales centre in Hengqin and in Macau, and is preparing an online application system to make application submission easier. A free shuttle bus service running every 15 minutes between Macau New Neighbourhood and Hengqin Port will be available for people to visit the on-site show flats and residents to commute. The project also has over 4,000 car parking spaces option. At present, MUR is exploring offering the option of full furnishing, where homebuyers can choose from a range of furnishing packages of different prices and a design that best suits them. Customised services will also be provided to maximise residents’ convenience so that they can move into Macau New Neighbourhood any time.

Macau New Neighbourhood is a cross-disciplinary and cross-regional new endeavour to facilitate Macau residents to integrate into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. MUR has been receiving quite a number of enquiries from the general public through all sorts of channels about Macau New Neighbourhood, expressing their interest in buying a property there. This reflects that the general public has a certain degree of interest and confidence in Macau New Neighbourhood, and that the project could effectively enhance the hustle and bustle of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.