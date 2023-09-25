Green Bean Coffee: A Brew for Weight Loss and Antioxidant Boost
Dr Oz was right - studies over the past 6 years show weight loss potential
If we are going to beat obesity and other chronic diseases we need to rethink food, look at how we define food - we have to change.”COOGEE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you remember Dr. Oz?
Back in 2012, Dr. Oz covered Green Bean Coffee and caused a stir in the US.
In recent years, and further studies, green bean coffee is making waves in the world of health and wellness, regaining attention for its potential benefits in aiding weight loss and providing a potent dose of antioxidants. This natural supplement has become a popular choice for individuals looking to shed extra pounds while promoting overall health. Studies have indicated that green bean coffee may offer a promising solution for combatting obesity, and chronic diseases such as diabetes, and improving insulin control.
One of the primary reasons green bean coffee has garnered so much interest is its association with weight loss.
Green bean coffee refers to unroasted coffee beans, which contain a higher concentration of chlorogenic acid. Chlorogenic acid is believed to influence weight loss by altering the way the body metabolizes fat and glucose. Whilst caffeine itself has weight loss potential, it is well believed that the Chlorogenic acid content of Green Beans and its role in regulating glucose and lipid metabolism translates to significant weight loss potential.
In 2018 a randomised study over 8 weeks showed beneficial effects in several metabolic areas, inclusive of insulin resistance, blood pressure, and abdominal obesity.
In 2021, a meta-analysis and systematic review across 15 studies showed a significant reduction in cholesterol, fasting glucose, fasting insulin, blood pressure, and weight and body mass index.
It is important to understand, that these mentioned metabolic areas are risk factors associated with diabetes and heart disease.
It is clear, that more research is needed; but the general conscience is green bean coffee demonstrated in both animal and human studies to be of noteworthy value in reducing weight and risk of various chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.
With chronic diseases on the rise, we must look to real foods to re-think what we define as food and as healthy. Obesity is a major health concern worldwide, with links to a host of chronic diseases, including heart disease, hypertension, and certain cancers.
Considering these promising studies, it's clear that green bean coffee has significant potential as a natural supplement for weight loss and overall health. As consumers increasingly seek out this beneficial brew, it's worth noting that Sala Caffe Co now offers green bean coffee in convenient Nespresso-compatible pods. This innovative solution makes it easy for coffee enthusiasts to enjoy the benefits of green bean coffee in their daily routine. Alternatively, there are several supplements available online or in-store.
Last, it should be stated, that green bean coffee is not roasted, it is not black coffee or green tea, it is the unroasted coffee bean.
As with any dietary change, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet. But in order to effectively combat chronic diseases, change we must.
