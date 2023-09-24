Luxury Transfers to Win “Most Reliable Transport Services, London”, Award for the Second Consecutive Year in 2023!
Luxury Transfers was named, “Most Reliable Transport Services, London”, during the Global Business Awards of The Decision Maker magazine in 2022 and 2023.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Transfers to Win “Most Reliable Transport Services, London”, Award for the Second Consecutive Year in 2023!
Luxury Transfers Limited was the winner of the, “Most Reliable Transport Services, London”, during the Global Business Awards of The Decision Maker magazine in 2022 and 2023.
The Decision Maker magazine Business Awards Programme recognises and celebrates the success of businesses and individuals, across the globe, highlighting their impact on global economy.
It recognises large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap organisations that have achieved excellence in areas such as customer service, innovation, ESG and sustainability and growth, while Industries include, Banking & Finance, FDI, Business Consulting, Energy, Fintech, Maritime, Real Estate and International Relations.
Each year, the winners receive an exclusive award and recognition through a bespoke video award presentation and interview, at our studios in London or Switzerland. A marketing campaign follows which aims to maximize the return of this recognition.
We are proud to acknowledge that winners of The Decision Maker Global Business Awards have gone on to become industry leaders in their respective fields, while others maintained that position of theirs.
Mr. Angelos Tsigkopoulos, Publisher and Managing Director of The Decision Maker, stated: “Our Global Business Awards Programme recognises the best of the best in their industry, based on our research and our audience’s view, applying the strictest criteria. Being recognised more than once, means that a firm has won our audience’s attention for good”.
The Decision Maker is a subscription-only business magazine published bi-annually by Diorasis Group in London, UK. It provides decision makers with decision analysis content in a form of P.E.S.T. (Political, Economic, Social/Cultural, Technological) analysis, whose variables are used for their decision tree development. Printed copies are distributed at major industry events worldwide, while markets update is available online every hour. Its unique content is sourced by a team of editors in EMEA, North America and LATAM as well as Reuters and high-profile contributors whose opinions do often set a benchmark in their industries.
Luxury Transfers is a story of passion; a passion for bespoke and reliable transport services. It is the brainchild of George Apalidis, a man whose dedication to client satisfaction reflects the culture of the offered services. For Luxury Transfers, Luxury is an experience, which begins with the first contact.
The qualified drivers of the firm are carefully selected through a very demanding interview process, guarantying clients’ safety at all times. Luxury Transfers drivers has previously served high-profile organisations (US Embassy in London).
Operating in London since 2017, Luxury Transfers has served a very demanding clientele, which includes Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, heads of Governments, top Diplomats, Artists, as well as corporations under exclusive contracts in London, Athens and Monaco.
Contact:
The Decision Maker PR Team
E: info@thedecisionmaker.co
A: Berkeley Suite
35 Berkeley Square
Mayfair, W1J 5BF
London, U.K.
T: +44 (0) 7934583515
###
Angelos Tsigkopoulos
The Decision Maker
+44 7934 583515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube