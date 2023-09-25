Siletz Comm Health Clinic Recognized Nationwide for its Fentanyl Abuse Assistance Program in Major PSA Campaign
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. An amount the size of one crystal of salt can be lethal.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siletz Community Health Clinic, a leading healthcare provider in Lincoln County, Oregon, is proud to announce its participation in a major national Public Service Campaign produced by World Impact Productions and a team of Film & Television's elite Writers and Producers. The campaign aims to address the critical issue of Fentanyl abuse, offering support and assistance to individuals struggling with this deadly epidemic.
The campaign, which was distributed via major national television networks such as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and the major broadcast networks, reached tens of millions of viewers across the country. Additionally, it had a massive online presence, appearing on high-profile websites that cater to the target demographic, as well as appearing on platforms like Tik Tok, FaceBook and InstaGram.
Siletz Community Health Clinic played a vital role in the campaign as a featured resource for those seeking assistance with Fentanyl abuse. The gripping 60 second PSA shows both the dark side of fentanyl abuse and the hope and change that is still available to those who seek it. The clinic's comprehensive services and programs have made it that beacon of hope for individuals and families grappling with this public health crisis.
Siletz Community Health Clinic offers a wide range of services and programs aimed at addressing substance abuse and addiction, including Fentanyl. Their experienced healthcare professionals provide:
* Counseling and Support: The clinic offers confidential counseling and support services to individuals and families affected by Fentanyl abuse.
* Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): MAT programs are available to help patients safely withdraw from Fentanyl and other opioids under medical supervision.
* Education and Awareness: Siletz Community Health Clinic is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl and providing resources for prevention.
* Community Outreach: The clinic actively engages with the community through outreach programs, workshops, and educational events.
The inclusion of Siletz Community Health Clinic in the national campaign serves as recognition of its dedication to combating the Fentanyl crisis and providing essential support to those in need, particularly among the Indigenous Community, who are disproportionately affected by this scourge.
For more information about Siletz Community Health Clinic's services and programs or to seek assistance with Fentanyl abuse, please visit: ctsi.nsn.us
Contact: Dan Johnson, Sr. Account Manager, The Media Dept djohnson@mediadept.tv
About Siletz Community Health Clinic: Siletz Community Health Clinic is a leading healthcare provider in Lincoln County Oregon, offering a wide range of healthcare services, including primary care, behavioral health, and addiction treatment. The clinic is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the community it serves by providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services.
About World Impact Productions: World Impact Productions is a renowned production company specializing in creating impactful and socially relevant media campaigns. They collaborate with organizations and communities to raise awareness about critical issues and drive positive change through the power of storytelling and media production.
