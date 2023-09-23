Vietnamese FM meets with Iranian, Mexican counterparts in New York

VIETNAM, September 23 -

NEW YORK – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn had separate meetings with his Iranian and Mexican counterparts in New York on September 22 on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

At his meeting with Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the two ministers agreed to make greater efforts to implement specific agreements reached during Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ’s official visit to Iran in August, especially improving the effectiveness of economic and trade cooperation as a priority in the bilateral relations to soon increase two-way trade to US$2 billion.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian affirmed Việt Nam's position as an important partner of Iran in Southeast Asia, hoping that the two countries would strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

He also proposed measures to promote bilateral trade cooperation in the coming time, including the effective implementation of periodic consultation mechanisms between the two sides.

At the meeting between the Vietnamese and Mexican ministers, the two sides expressed their delight at the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years on both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Sơn proposed the two countries continue promoting economic and trade collaboration to a new height, and showed his hope to continue fostering multi-faceted cooperation with Mexico.

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena affirmed that Mexico attached special importance to its friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam. She said that the two sides needed to maintain close coordination at international and regional mechanisms, including the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

The two sides also discussed preparations for delegation exchange activities at all levels, especially high-level ones, in the coming time.

At these meetings, Sơn affirmed the common stance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Việt Nam on the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and ensuring safety and security of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea). VNA/VNS