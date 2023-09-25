Georgia Senator Shawn Still endorsed by the Veterans for America First Georgia State Chapter announced Jared Craig

GA Senator Shawn Still VFAF Georgia State endorsement after being indicted by Fani Willis GA Senator Colton Moore VFAF National Endorsement issued after calls for a special sesion GA Senator Bo Hatchett endorsed by Georgia VFAF aftering pledging to file complaint with the PAQC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national :Georgia Senator Shawn Still has been endorsed by the VFAF Veterans for America First state chapter. The state chapter is one of several in the newly launched program building a presence on the ground in each state to support the America First movement. The concept of state chapters was formed by the grassroots national president Stan Fitzgerald and has been well received in the states who have opened chapters. Attorney Jared Craig is a VFAF National Ambassador , GA State Chapter president and the President of Legacy PAC Senator Still , who was indicted in Georgia with former president Trump , has been a strong conservative leader in the state. Shawn’s first year as a legislatorincluded authoring and sponsoring 175 bills and resolutions, many of which were signed into law by Governor Kemp. His work at the Capitol focused on legislation to reduce government oversight, improve the environment, stop fraud in elections and business practices, and reduce taxes for hard working Georgians.Currently, Shawn serves on the following Senate committees: State and Local Governmental Operations, Vice Chairman , Natural Resources and the Environment, Secretary ,Education and Youth ,TransportationIn his second year in office, Shawn will tackle issues like workforce development, sweeping environmental legislation, immigration reform, taking care of our veterans, improving healthcare delivery systems, and tightening up our election integrity laws. He is laser-focused on running for re-election in 2024 to continue representing the hard-working citizens of Georgia’s 48 th Senate district.For more about Shawn Visit : https://shawnstill.com/ "There is a political rift in Georgia yet 19 peoples liberty are at stake. Our organizational approach is to work in unison supporting all paths to vindication and that is reflected here in the three endorsements we have made in efforts to do what is best for the defendants. Not everyone will agree with this approach but this is not about policy , its about the lives and freedom of 19 people and the future of our country" said Jared Craig."Our priority is an immediate special session while simultaneously working for the prosecutorial oversight afforded under SB92. If that fails to occur this year than the next viable path would be the January session. Legislatures who do not act will face primary challenges and those who do not pursue viable paths we will endorse against at the national level " said Stan FitzgeraldGeorgia Senator Colton Moore endorsement news:Georgia Senator Bo Hatchett endorsement news:The Veterans organization signed onto the Kari Lake letter pushing for a special counsel.Jared Craig , the VFAF Georgia State Chapter president spoke at a Georgia Freedom caucus rally with Georgia Senator Colton Moore recently: https://veteransfortrump.us/jared-craig-vfaf-veterans-for-trump-spoke-at-georgia-freedom-caucus-rally-with-ga-senator-colton-moore/ The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Sen. Colton Moore Press Conference on 9-7-23 calling for investigation of DA Fani Willis