Smart Diabetes Management Market Set to Reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027 with a 15% CAGR, According to TMR Analysis

Smart Diabetes Management Market

Market is driven by favourable reimbursements for digital diabetes management products and surge in the adoption of technologically-advanced products.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most recent report published by TMR indicates that the " ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ " is likely to accelerate significantly in the next few years. The Smart Diabetes Management Market report gives a purposeful depiction of the area by the practice for research, amalgamation, market size, overview, and review of data taken from various sources. The Smart Diabetes Management Market study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.The global Smart Diabetes Management market stood at US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15% between 2019 and 2027. The emergence of state-of-the-art diabetes management technologies such as digital food journals for insulin administration and glucose measurement have highly eased the process of diabetes monitoring. Consumer behavior is centered on 'peace of mind' when it comes to conditions such as diabetes that have an elusive cure. The mounting need for data transmission and automation in the landscape of diabetes management has created an environment where 'digital' and 'analog' technologies coexist. This revolution in the smart diabetes management market has encouraged TMR analysts to conduct elaborate research that helps stakeholders understand the market dynamics and make data-driven business decisions.๐๐ž๐ฐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Key market players engage in the development of technologically-advanced products for smart diabetes management.โ€ข The rising demand for smart diabetes management products due to a surge in the adoption of technological advancements is anticipated to drive the smart diabetes management market.โ€ข For instance, the insulin patch is a technological advancement for the insulin delivery system. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers the insulin patch pump for insulin delivery. It is a semi-disposable patch with reusable components.โ€ข iLet, offered by Beta Bionics, is an automated insulin delivery system. iLetโ€™s integrated technology is a combination of Senseonicโ€™s Eversense CGM and iLet bionic pancreas.โ€ข iSenz, offered by inGageIT Digital Health, is specially offered for patients who have insulin-dependent diabetes. It automatically tracks and updates the dose. Additionally, it possesses a monitoring system for noninvasive injections.โ€ข Eversense CGM System, a long-term CGM system offered by Senseonics, Inc., contains an implantable sensor, convenient app, and rechargeable and removable transmitter in order to monitor and manage diabetes for up to 3 months.

This Report Addressesโ€ข Market size from 2019-2027โ€ข Expected market growth until 2027โ€ข Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamicsโ€ข Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and whyโ€ข Comprehensive of the competitive landscapeโ€ข In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

๐'๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltdโ€ข Medtronicโ€ข Dexcom, Inc.โ€ข Insulet Corporationโ€ข Abbottโ€ข Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltdโ€ข DIAMESCO CO., Ltd.โ€ข LifeScan, Inc.โ€ข Glooko, Inc.โ€ข GlucoMe.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

By ProductDevicesโ€ข Smart Glucose Metersโ€ข Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systemsโ€ข Smart Insulin Pensโ€ข Smart Insulin Pumpsโ€ข Closed Loop SystemsApps and SoftwareBy Applicationโ€ข Type 1 Diabetesโ€ข Type 2 DiabetesBy End Userโ€ข Self/Home Healthcareโ€ข Hospital/Specialty/Diabetes Clinics

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ:North America- Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific- China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Europe- Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Latin America- Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA