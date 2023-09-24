Smart Diabetes Management Market Set to Reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027 with a 15% CAGR, According to TMR Analysis
Market is driven by favourable reimbursements for digital diabetes management products and surge in the adoption of technologically-advanced products.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent report published by TMR indicates that the "𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭" is likely to accelerate significantly in the next few years. The Smart Diabetes Management Market report gives a purposeful depiction of the area by the practice for research, amalgamation, market size, overview, and review of data taken from various sources. The Smart Diabetes Management Market study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.
The global Smart Diabetes Management market stood at US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15% between 2019 and 2027.
The emergence of state-of-the-art diabetes management technologies such as digital food journals for insulin administration and glucose measurement have highly eased the process of diabetes monitoring. Consumer behavior is centered on 'peace of mind' when it comes to conditions such as diabetes that have an elusive cure. The mounting need for data transmission and automation in the landscape of diabetes management has created an environment where 'digital' and 'analog' technologies coexist. This revolution in the smart diabetes management market has encouraged TMR analysts to conduct elaborate research that helps stakeholders understand the market dynamics and make data-driven business decisions.
𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Key market players engage in the development of technologically-advanced products for smart diabetes management.
• The rising demand for smart diabetes management products due to a surge in the adoption of technological advancements is anticipated to drive the smart diabetes management market.
• For instance, the insulin patch is a technological advancement for the insulin delivery system. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers the insulin patch pump for insulin delivery. It is a semi-disposable patch with reusable components.
• iLet, offered by Beta Bionics, is an automated insulin delivery system. iLet’s integrated technology is a combination of Senseonic’s Eversense CGM and iLet bionic pancreas.
• iSenz, offered by inGageIT Digital Health, is specially offered for patients who have insulin-dependent diabetes. It automatically tracks and updates the dose. Additionally, it possesses a monitoring system for noninvasive injections.
• Eversense CGM System, a long-term CGM system offered by Senseonics, Inc., contains an implantable sensor, convenient app, and rechargeable and removable transmitter in order to monitor and manage diabetes for up to 3 months.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2019-2027
• Expected market growth until 2027
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Medtronic
• Dexcom, Inc.
• Insulet Corporation
• Abbott
• Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd
• DIAMESCO CO., Ltd.
• LifeScan, Inc.
• Glooko, Inc.
• GlucoMe.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Product
Devices
• Smart Glucose Meters
• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
• Smart Insulin Pens
• Smart Insulin Pumps
• Closed Loop Systems
Apps and Software
By Application
• Type 1 Diabetes
• Type 2 Diabetes
By End User
• Self/Home Healthcare
• Hospital/Specialty/Diabetes Clinics
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:
North America- Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific- China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Europe- Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Latin America- Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA
