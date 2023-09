Chemical Dust Suppressants Market to Achieve a Whopping US$ 1.6 Billion in Revenue by 2030, Growing at a Steady 4% CAGR

Chemical Dust Suppressants Market

Growing population is contributing toward the growth of the chemical dust suppressants market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global โ€œ ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€ research report by Transparency Market Research, Inc. predicts, market size to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4 Percent during 2020-2030.The use of chemical dust suppressants has been dramatically increased with the rising awareness in controlling particulates to improve air quality. Moreover, the growing population is contributing toward the growth of the chemical dust suppressants market. Most of the unpaved roads across developed regions are being treated by chemical dust suppressants and with rising road constructions across the world, the market is expected to expand in the near future.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81823 ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐโ€ข According to Transparency Market Researchโ€™s latest research report on the global chemical dust suppressants market for the historical period of 2019 and the forecast period of 2020โ€“2030, rapid globalization and industrialization is expected to boost the global chemical dust suppressants market during the forecast periodโ€ข In terms of revenue, the global chemical dust suppressants market is expected to exceed US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Rise in investment in road infrastructure is anticipated to propel the demand for chemical dust suppressants globally during the forecast period. Chemical dust suppressants lower annual maintenance and extend aggregate life of gravel road. This is projected to drive the adoption of chemical dust suppressants in the infrastructure sector.Chemical Dust Suppressants Market: Key Developmentsโ€ข On October 2018, The FUCHS Group introduced high performance dust suppressant to improve air quality and visibility, reduce housekeeping, and lower maintenance costs and water consumptionโ€ข On May 1, 2018, Camfil announced the acquisition of the U.K. group of companies โ€˜Bushbury Holdingsโ€™ of which, M.C. Air Filtration represents the largest company. M.C. Air Filtrationโ€™s specialist product line is expected to complement Camfilโ€™s extensive portfolio of safety and containment products throughout the world.โ€ข On October 21, 2015, Borregaard signed an agreement with Flambeau River Papers LLC (โ€œFlambeauโ€) for the acquisition of the lignin business based at the latterโ€™s Park Falls operations in Wisconsin, U.S. The annual lignin volume is approximately 40,000 metric tons dry substance. Products are sold to the low and medium value segments in North America. This acquisition is expected to broaden Borregaardโ€™s offering to customers in North America.โ€ข In the global chemical dust suppressants market report, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of chemical dust suppressants. The โ€˜Competition Landscapeโ€™ section has been included in the global chemical dust suppressants market report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the chemical dust suppressants market.๐๐ฎ๐๐ ๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ? ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐จ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ...... ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญThis Report Addressesโ€ข Market size from 2019-2027โ€ข Expected market growth until 2027โ€ข Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamicsโ€ข Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and whyโ€ข Comprehensive of the competitive landscapeโ€ข In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ (๐๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก % ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ)- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=81823 ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žBASF SE, Quaker Houghton, HollyFrontier Corporation, Benetech Inc., Alumichem A/S, Cypher Environmental, FUCHS, Hexion, Dow, Camfil, Tecpro, Ecolab, Cargill, Incorporated, Crown Products & Services, Syntron Industries Private Limited, Mideco Pty Ltd, Huntsman International LLC., Arclin, Inc., CHRYSO GROUP, DUST-A-SIDE HINCOL LIMITED, Solenis, Wet Earth, ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, The ACT Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Borregaard, GelTech Solutions, Global Road Technology International Holdings (HK) Limited, RST, SAMI Bitumen Technologies, LignoStar, Instral BV, AGATA, SUEZ, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Dust Solutions, Inc., FIRECHEM, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Donaldson Company, Inc., I-CAT, ADW, CHEMIKA, Rare Track Speciality Product Llp, Celanese Corporation, and Accรฉntuate Ltd.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Typeโ€ข Lignosulfonateโ€ข Calcium Chlorideโ€ข Magnesium Chlorideโ€ข Asphalt Emulsionsโ€ข Oil Emulsionsโ€ข Polymeric Emulsionsโ€ข Wetting Agentโ€ข Others (including Clay)End Userโ€ข Miningโ€ข Oil & Gasโ€ข Construction & Demolitionโ€ข Power Industryโ€ข Food & Beveragesโ€ข Pharmaceuticalโ€ข Others๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ? ๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=81823 ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐Ž๐›๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌโ€ข To analyse and research the global Chemical Dust Suppressants market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecastโ€ข To present the key Instant Chemical Dust Suppressants Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent developmentโ€ข To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channelโ€ข To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risksโ€ข To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regionsโ€ข To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ:North America- Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific- China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Europe- Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Latin America- Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก- Building-to-Grid Technology Market to Garner USD 7.0 Bn by 2031 Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Expected to Hit US$ 10.7 Billion by 2031