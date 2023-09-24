Chemical Dust Suppressants Market to Achieve a Whopping US$ 1.6 Billion in Revenue by 2030, Growing at a Steady 4% CAGR
Growing population is contributing toward the growth of the chemical dust suppressants market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” research report by Transparency Market Research, Inc. predicts, market size to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4 Percent during 2020-2030.
The use of chemical dust suppressants has been dramatically increased with the rising awareness in controlling particulates to improve air quality. Moreover, the growing population is contributing toward the growth of the chemical dust suppressants market. Most of the unpaved roads across developed regions are being treated by chemical dust suppressants and with rising road constructions across the world, the market is expected to expand in the near future.
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
• According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global chemical dust suppressants market for the historical period of 2019 and the forecast period of 2020–2030, rapid globalization and industrialization is expected to boost the global chemical dust suppressants market during the forecast period
• In terms of revenue, the global chemical dust suppressants market is expected to exceed US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Rise in investment in road infrastructure is anticipated to propel the demand for chemical dust suppressants globally during the forecast period. Chemical dust suppressants lower annual maintenance and extend aggregate life of gravel road. This is projected to drive the adoption of chemical dust suppressants in the infrastructure sector.
Chemical Dust Suppressants Market: Key Developments
• On October 2018, The FUCHS Group introduced high performance dust suppressant to improve air quality and visibility, reduce housekeeping, and lower maintenance costs and water consumption
• On May 1, 2018, Camfil announced the acquisition of the U.K. group of companies ‘Bushbury Holdings’ of which, M.C. Air Filtration represents the largest company. M.C. Air Filtration’s specialist product line is expected to complement Camfil’s extensive portfolio of safety and containment products throughout the world.
• On October 21, 2015, Borregaard signed an agreement with Flambeau River Papers LLC (“Flambeau”) for the acquisition of the lignin business based at the latter’s Park Falls operations in Wisconsin, U.S. The annual lignin volume is approximately 40,000 metric tons dry substance. Products are sold to the low and medium value segments in North America. This acquisition is expected to broaden Borregaard’s offering to customers in North America.
• In the global chemical dust suppressants market report, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of chemical dust suppressants. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the global chemical dust suppressants market report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the chemical dust suppressants market.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2019-2027
• Expected market growth until 2027
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
BASF SE, Quaker Houghton, HollyFrontier Corporation, Benetech Inc., Alumichem A/S, Cypher Environmental, FUCHS, Hexion, Dow, Camfil, Tecpro, Ecolab, Cargill, Incorporated, Crown Products & Services, Syntron Industries Private Limited, Mideco Pty Ltd, Huntsman International LLC., Arclin, Inc., CHRYSO GROUP, DUST-A-SIDE HINCOL LIMITED, Solenis, Wet Earth, ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, The ACT Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Borregaard, GelTech Solutions, Global Road Technology International Holdings (HK) Limited, RST, SAMI Bitumen Technologies, LignoStar, Instral BV, AGATA, SUEZ, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Dust Solutions, Inc., FIRECHEM, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Donaldson Company, Inc., I-CAT, ADW, CHEMIKA, Rare Track Speciality Product Llp, Celanese Corporation, and Accéntuate Ltd.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Type
• Lignosulfonate
• Calcium Chloride
• Magnesium Chloride
• Asphalt Emulsions
• Oil Emulsions
• Polymeric Emulsions
• Wetting Agent
• Others (including Clay)
End User
• Mining
• Oil & Gas
• Construction & Demolition
• Power Industry
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceutical
• Others
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬
• To analyse and research the global Chemical Dust Suppressants market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
• To present the key Instant Chemical Dust Suppressants Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development
• To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel
• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
• To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:
North America- Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific- China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Europe- Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Latin America- Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA
