High-performance Anti-Corrosion Coating Market expected to exceed US$ 22.78 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5%| Says TMR
Rising demand for acrylic coatings is expected to fuel the High-performance Anti-Corrosion Coating market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” size was US$ 14.61 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 22.78 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2027, as per the recent study by Transparency Market Research. The global anti-corrosion coatings market is growing at a high rate due to the increased demand from various sectors. The Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2022. Huge demand from the Asia Pacific region is drives the anti-corrosion coating market. Over the past ten years, China's industrialization has accelerated due to changes in industrial policies, the liberalisation of foreign trade and investment, and other factors.
Moreover, the report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global High Performance Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of: introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis. This research study aims to help in making the right steps before starting up a company, business conclusions, and shape the future of the organizations. For supreme reader ease, this research presentation on the global market establishes the overall forecast timeline, allowing detailed market approximation about growth likelihood in the market.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2019-2027
• Expected market growth until 2027
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• Asia Pacific dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. Rapid infrastructure development in major countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to boost the consumption of Chemical Dust Suppressants in the region between 2019 and 2027. Chemical Dust Suppressants are extensively consumed in the construction industry. These coatings have a wide range of usage in infrastructure development in this industry.
• Development of transport infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the market during forecast period. Rising use of metal and steel in the construction of bridges, roadways, highways, waterways, airports, and railways is likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the Chemical Dust Suppressants market in the next few years.
• Growth of the marine industry in Asia Pacific is also projected to boost the market during the forecast period. Container ships, cargos, offshore and onshore vessels, surface warships, and submarines are a few of the marine industry components that require protective coatings for their overall durability.
• Constantly improving trade ties between Asia Pacific and other regions, especially Europe and North America, are expected to boost bulk transport of commodities in the next few years. This rising trend of seaway transport in Asia Pacific is projected to increase shipbuilding and repair activities, primarily in China, Japan, and South Korea in the near future. The shipbuilding sector would require incorporation of enhanced performance coatings, especially in container ships and onshore vessels. Thus, the demand for Chemical Dust Suppressants in the marine industry in Asia Pacific is likely to increase in the next few years.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The global Chemical Dust Suppressants market witnesses high degree of competition among market players. The market is highly concentrated, as well-established players constitute a significant market share. High level of competition among established players is expected during the forecast period, due to their integrated value chains.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞-
• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• PPG Industries Inc.
• Jotun A/S
• Hempel A/S
• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd
• 3M.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Product
• Epoxy
• Urethane
• Acrylic
• Others
By Application
• Oil & gas
• Marine
• Construction
• Tanks & pipes
• Power generation
• Others
