High-performance Anti-Corrosion Coating Market expected to exceed US$ 22.78 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5%| Says TMR

High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market

Rising demand for acrylic coatings is expected to fuel the High-performance Anti-Corrosion Coating market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The โ€œ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ size was US$ 14.61 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 22.78 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2027, as per the recent study by Transparency Market Research. The global anti-corrosion coatings market is growing at a high rate due to the increased demand from various sectors. The Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2022. Huge demand from the Asia Pacific region is drives the anti-corrosion coating market. Over the past ten years, China's industrialization has accelerated due to changes in industrial policies, the liberalisation of foreign trade and investment, and other factors. Moreover, the report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global High Performance Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of: introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis. This research study aims to help in making the right steps before starting up a company, business conclusions, and shape the future of the organizations. For supreme reader ease, this research presentation on the global market establishes the overall forecast timeline, allowing detailed market approximation about growth likelihood in the market. This Report Addressesโ€ข Market size from 2019-2027โ€ข Expected market growth until 2027โ€ข Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamicsโ€ข Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and whyโ€ข Comprehensive of the competitive landscapeโ€ข In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐'๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ: ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Asia Pacific dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. Rapid infrastructure development in major countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to boost the consumption of Chemical Dust Suppressants in the region between 2019 and 2027. Chemical Dust Suppressants are extensively consumed in the construction industry. These coatings have a wide range of usage in infrastructure development in this industry.โ€ข Development of transport infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the market during forecast period. Rising use of metal and steel in the construction of bridges, roadways, highways, waterways, airports, and railways is likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the Chemical Dust Suppressants market in the next few years.โ€ข Growth of the marine industry in Asia Pacific is also projected to boost the market during the forecast period. Container ships, cargos, offshore and onshore vessels, surface warships, and submarines are a few of the marine industry components that require protective coatings for their overall durability.โ€ข Constantly improving trade ties between Asia Pacific and other regions, especially Europe and North America, are expected to boost bulk transport of commodities in the next few years. This rising trend of seaway transport in Asia Pacific is projected to increase shipbuilding and repair activities, primarily in China, Japan, and South Korea in the near future. The shipbuilding sector would require incorporation of enhanced performance coatings, especially in container ships and onshore vessels. Thus, the demand for Chemical Dust Suppressants in the marine industry in Asia Pacific is likely to increase in the next few years. ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐'๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe global Chemical Dust Suppressants market witnesses high degree of competition among market players. The market is highly concentrated, as well-established players constitute a significant market share. High level of competition among established players is expected during the forecast period, due to their integrated value chains.๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐'๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž-โ€ข Akzo Nobel N.V.โ€ข PPG Industries Inc.โ€ข Jotun A/Sโ€ข Hempel A/Sโ€ข Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltdโ€ข 3M.๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐'๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-By Productโ€ข Epoxyโ€ข Urethaneโ€ข Acrylicโ€ข OthersBy Applicationโ€ข Oil & gasโ€ข Marineโ€ข Constructionโ€ข Tanks & pipesโ€ข Power generationโ€ข Others