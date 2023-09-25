Aisles Climbs to #82 on Crunchbase after Securing New Angel Funding Its AI Brands

The investment will help the startup to invest in the development of more products that optimize retail operations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI retail technology firm, Aisles , has found more success on the investment front after it raised an angel funding of $4 million for brands under its umbrella, including TRUSTIS, TECH WHEEL, SAFTIES, and SAVES. This comes after earlier investment round led by SM Ventures that saw Aisles raise $ 10 million. The company has been one of the lucky few startups that continues to attract investment in an environment where other startups are struggling. The continued trust from investors saw the company rise in the Crunchbase ranking and now stand at an impressive number 82 spot. Talking about the development, the co-founder of Aisles, Ignacio Rosales, said, "From SAFTIES which provides fast information about product recalls and a detailed analysis of potential health hazards to SAVES, the 'Smart Algorithm for Voucher Evaluation and Scoring that does a deep search of the internet to find the best discounts; our mission is to add real value across the whole retail spectrum. Our focus on research and development has helped the app to attract more investment even in a downward market and help us trend at number 1 on crunchbase as of 20th September 2023."The funds will be invested in development of new products that solve retail problems using AI in order to optimize retail operations for all stakeholders and making the sector more efficient.Rosales continued, "Our whole team and early investors are excited and I can only reveal right now that it really HELPS. The new brand will work in conjunction with our other products under the umbrella to enhance the overall shopping experience and make it more interactive, efficient, and personalized."Individuals or investors interested in finding out more can visit their website at https://aisles.app/ or reach out to their representative via their official communication channels.About AislesAisles is a Portland-based AI company that is on a mission to revolutionize retail operations through advanced AI solutions. Brands under their portfolio include TRUSTIS, TECH WHEEL, SAVES, and SAFTIES.