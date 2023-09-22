The contents of The Briars, an historic estate home in Natchez, Mississippi, will be auctioned on-site, October 7th

Magnificent laminated rosewood parlor sofa by J. H. Belter, 7 feet long, 47 inches tall (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Magnificent laminated rosewood parlor sofa by J. H. Belter, 7 feet long, 47 inches tall (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Mahogany empire rococo half tester bed signed C. Lee, 12 feet tall. A standard queen size mattress will fit the bed (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Mahogany empire rococo half tester bed signed C. Lee, 12 feet tall. A standard queen size mattress will fit the bed (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Mitchell and Rammelsberg Victorian dresser with serpentine front, white marble top, birds and grapes carved in crown, 10 feet 4 inches tall by 52 inches wide (est. $2,500-$5,000).

Mitchell and Rammelsberg Victorian dresser with serpentine front, white marble top, birds and grapes carved in crown, 10 feet 4 inches tall by 52 inches wide (est. $2,500-$5,000).

19th century Austrian clock, a true masterpiece of craftsmanship and elegance featuring an 8-day weight driven time and strike movement and bronze engraved dial (est. $6,500-$10,000).

19th century Austrian clock, a true masterpiece of craftsmanship and elegance featuring an 8-day weight driven time and strike movement and bronze engraved dial (est. $6,500-$10,000).

Very large Art Nouveau sterling silver flatware set, 220 pieces, Frontenac pattern by Simon Hall Miller and Company (est. $5,000-$10,000).

Very large Art Nouveau sterling silver flatware set, 220 pieces, Frontenac pattern by Simon Hall Miller and Company (est. $5,000-$10,000).

The Briars is where Confederate States President Jefferson Davis was married. Period furnishings from the home’s historic beginning back in 1818 will be sold.

Victorian and late Empire furnishings that came with the estate at purchase, plus the contents of all bed and breakfast equipment and furniture, will be sold to make way for the rebirth of The Briars.”
— Dwight Stevens
NATCHEZ, MISS., UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevens Auction Company will hit the road on Saturday, October 7th, for the on-site sale of the contents of The Briars in Natchez – the very place where Confederate States President Jefferson Davis was married. The auction will be held at the home itself, located at 130 John R. Junkin Drive, Natchez, with access via the entrance to the parking lot of the Vue Hotel.

“All Victorian and late Empire furnishings that came with the estate at purchase, as well as the contents of all bed and breakfast equipment and furniture, will be sold to make way for the rebirth of The Briars,” said Dwight Stevens, the owner of Stevens Auction Company, based in Aberdeen. “This Natchez icon will have period furnishings from its beginning in 1818.”

Mr. Stevens added, “We will also have items from the new owner Chip Newman's late father's estate. The elder late Mr. Newman was a well-known and respected Natchez businessman and civic leader.” Open house previews will be held at The Briars on Friday, October 6th, from 10 am-6 pm Central time.

The auction itself has a start time of 9 am Central. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.com. Registration and approval are required prior to auction day. Telephone bids are always welcome with advanced arrangements. For more information, folks can call 662-369-220, or send an email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net.

There are so many items that it will be necessary to run two auctions simultaneously. One will be on Liveauctioneers.com starting at 9 am Central time. The second auction will start at noon, where Stevens will be selling a large variety of architectural items, bed and breakfast commercial items and many decorator items.

New pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check back often for new additions and further information.

Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served on auction day.

Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the on-site sale of the contents of The Briars on October 7th, please visit www.stevensauction.com.

# # # #

Dwight Stevens
Stevens Auction Company
+1 662-369-2200
email us here

You just read:

The contents of The Briars, an historic estate home in Natchez, Mississippi, will be auctioned on-site, October 7th

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dwight Stevens
Stevens Auction Company
+1 662-369-2200
Company/Organization
Ken Hall Public Relations
1055 Friendship Church Road
Powder Springs, Georgia, 30127
United States
+1 770-842-0212
Visit Newsroom
About

Ken Hall writes pre-sale and post-sale press releases for auction houses across the United States and Canada that specialize in fine art, antiques and collectibles. His flat fee includes writing and distribution. He has been doing this work since 2006 and operates under the name Ken Hall Public Relations.

More From This Author
The contents of The Briars, an historic estate home in Natchez, Mississippi, will be auctioned on-site, October 7th
Miller & Miller's Canadiana & Historic Objects online auction, Oct. 7, features four paintings by Maud Lewis (1903-1980)
Woody Auction's October 14th antique auction, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, features art glass, Wave Crest, more
View All Stories From This Author