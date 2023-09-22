RI Author & Speaker Receives Editor's Choice Award for Best-Selling Book with Jack Canfield (Chicken Soup for the Soul)

Dawn Mattera Corsi at Golden Gala Awards Beverly Hills CA

Best-selling author and motivational speaker Dawn Mattera Corsi recognized for contribution to "The Keys to Authenticity"

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Mattera Corsi, a highly acclaimed motivational speaker and best-selling author, has achieved yet another milestone in her career. She has been presented with the prestigious Editor's Choice Award in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the best-selling book, "The Keys to Authenticity," co-authored with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the world.

On the day of its release, July 13, 2023, "The Keys to Authenticity" surged to the top of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing the coveted #1 spot in Direct Marketing and the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Corsi's chapter, titled "Five Keys to a Dolce Vita in Your 50s and Beyond," played a pivotal role in the book's rapid ascent to best-seller status. Her insights and guidance offer readers invaluable tools to unlock success in their personal and professional lives.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Corsi has been honored with the Editor's Choice Award by Celebrity Press® LLC, further underscoring her influence and expertise in the field of writing, speaking, and personal development.

"I am honored to receive the Editor's Choice Award," said Corsi. "Collaborating on 'The Keys to Authenticity' has been a fulfilling journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share insights that empower others to have a life of purpose and passion."

Corsi recently attended the 13th Annual Success Summit and Golden Gala Awards in Beverly Hills, CA. At the event, hosted by the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, she accepted an award for her contribution to “The Keys to Authenticity”.

About Dawn:

For over twenty-five years, Dawn has helped people create a life they love by connecting to their purpose and continuing their legacy.

A former engineer, Dawn is also a best-selling author, a certified coach, and a motivational speaker. Her communication style offers proven techniques, heartfelt empathy, and a dash of tough love!

Within the span of a few years, she was divorced, laid off twice, moved three times, and faced her most challenging emotional and financial difficulties of her life. Rather than sink into old patterns of depression, Dawn overcame despair to design a life of passion, peace, and purpose.

Dawn has been a presenter and keynote speaker for the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, WeightWatchers, and a defense industry contractor. A regular guest on CBS and Fox News, she has been featured in numerous media outlets.

Dawn and her husband, Bob, have taken gladiator lessons in Rome and driven vintage Vespas through Tuscany. Her research for the best gelato continues.

Website: www.DawnMattera.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dawnmatteraauthor/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/DawnAlbaMattera