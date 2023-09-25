The author Chaiti portrays unique viewpoint of science & politics in recent Releases "The Truth, Science and Politics"

Per cima- Human’s continuous and eternal quest for knowledge and truth and pinnacle for that is the moment of conquering gravity ! The dawn of civilization

"The Truth, Science and Politics" is a thought-provoking writing and call to action. This is a must-read for anyone who cares about the future of our world.

SOUTHBRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 25, 2023 -- "The Truth, Science and Politics" – A thought provoking writing to portray that science & technology is on driver seat of current civilization. Therefore, the fate of civilization depends on STEM by large. The author expressed the importance of balancing and intermingling between science and politics. With her witting she wants to enlighten people's minds of adopting new framework of governing for a sustainable world's future.

Science has always been a double-edged sword. It could create as well as destroy. It has the power to heal as well as kill. It can be used for good as well as for evil.

The same is true of politics. Politics can be used to create a just and fair society, or it can be used to further the interests of a few at the expense of the many.

The intermingling of science and politics is nothing new. The two have always been intertwined. But in recent years, the relationship has become increasingly strained.

The world is in a state of flux. Political systems are crumbling, the economy is in shambles and the environment is deteriorating. In such a scenario, it is imperative that we, as individuals, take it upon ourselves to make the world a better place.

On the one hand, we have seen the rise of the anti-science movement. This movement is fueled by a mistrust of experts and a rejection of evidence. On the other hand, we have seen the rise of the anti-politics movement. This movement is fueled by a mistrust of politicians and a rejection of the political process.

The result is a situation in which science and politics are at odds with each other. This is dangerous for our society. We need to find a way to bring science and politics back together.

The author, Chaiti Banerjee, of this blog is trying to do just that. She is trying to find a way to bridge the divide between science and politics. Chaiti is trying to imagine a new framework for governing that considers the needs of both science and politics.

This is an important task and we have always Hope. If we are to create a sustainable future for our world, we need to find a way to bring science and politics back together.

https://www.myquest4truth.com/post/the-truth-science-and-politics

https://www.myquest4truth.com/blank-1

