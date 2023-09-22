Mobile Security Market

The number of malware attacks targeting mobile devices has significantly increased which fuels the mobile security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Mobile Security Market Reach to USD 22.1 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Citrix, Mobileiron and VMware." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global mobile security market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in the trend of mobile payments, increase in adoption of BOYD in workplaces, and surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content fuel the growth of the global mobile security market. By operating system, the android segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR by 2027.

The global mobile security market is analyzed across operating system, end user, enterprise solution type, industry vertical, enterprise size, and region. Based on operating system, the android segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the iOS segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.2% during the study period.

By end-user, the enterprises segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The individuals segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

Depending on operating system, the android segment holds the largest market share mobile security market analysis, owing to the open nature of android platform and distribution through phone security applications dominate the android market. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, since the operating system of blackberry and windows provides secured multitasking and supports specialized input devices that have been adopted for use in BlackBerry handhelds, particularly trackpad, trackball, track wheel, and recently the touchscreen.

By geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global mobile security market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 26.9% from 2020 to 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global mobile security market report include Apple Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Broadcom Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Mobileiron, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and VMware, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Security Market:

● The outbreak of covid-19 led to rise in the trend of mobile payments, which in turn boosted the global mobile security market.

● This trend is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since digital payment system caters to the social distancing norms mandated by different government bodies and has become a preferred choice among individuals.

