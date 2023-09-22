Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Achieve USD 3.4 Billion Valuation by 2030 | TMR
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
The COVID-19 epidemic has increased demand for remote patient monitoring devices, which is propelling the market for these devices.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. According to the provided information, the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring devices, particularly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the main factors fueling the rise of the remote patient monitoring market is the rising elderly population. Solutions for remote patient monitoring are being used more and more by doctors since they make the monitoring process simpler and allow for quick emergency intervention. The strain on healthcare systems is increased by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Increased awareness of preventive care and the physician shortage both contribute to market growth.
The key market participants will experience numerous growth opportunities as a result of the increasing integration of remote patient monitoring and cutting-edge technologies like AI by different providers. Utilizing digital communication tools, remote patient monitoring entails gathering and centrally storing patient health data
𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀
Market size from 2020-2030
Expected market growth until 2030
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Executive Summary: A summary of the report's major conclusions, results, and recommendations. It also includes a summary of the market, industry, or sector that is being studied, together with data on its size, growth rate, and major trends.
Market segmentation is the division of the market into distinct groups depending on variables including the product's type, intended use, and location.
Competitive analysis examines the major market players, their market shares, their rivalry strategies, and their advantages and disadvantages.
Customer analysis: A study of the clientele's demographics, purchasing patterns, and preferences.
Industry Trends: An examination of present and forecasted industry trends, including those brought on by technology breakthroughs, modifications in consumer behavior.
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
GE Healthcare
Boston Scientific Corporation
Omron Healthcare
Medtronic Plc.
Welch Allyn
Abbott Laboratories
Masimo Corporation
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁
𝗩𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀
Heart Rate Monitors (ECG)
Blood Pressure Monitors
Respiratory Rate Monitors
Brain Monitoring (EEG)
Temperature Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Others
𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀
Blood Glucose Monitors
Fetal Heart Monitors
Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM)
Anesthesia Monitors
Prothrombin Monitors
Others
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Cancer
Hypertension
Infections
Bronchitis
Dehydration
Sleep Disorder
Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring
Others
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
