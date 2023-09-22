Global Edge Analytics Market

Rise of the Internet of Things and the increasing amount of data generated at the edge, edge analytics has gained significant attention.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Edge Analytics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 47.4 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - Equinix, Iguazio and Dell." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global edge analytics market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 283 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2989

Surge in adoption of connected devices, increase in demand for prescriptive analytics, and rise in inclination toward cloud deployment model fuel the growth of the global edge analytics market. Moreover, upsurge in the implementation of edge analytics among enterprises is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The edge analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of the component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. On the basis of type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into retail, e-commerce and consumer electronics, energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2989

Based on solution, the software segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the estimated period. The service segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.8% till 2023.

Based on type, the historical analytics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout the study period. At the same time, the prescriptive analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% during 2017–2023.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2989

Based on geography, North America generated a major share in 2017, holding nearly half of the total market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 33.2% throughout the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the report include Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (283 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edge-analytics-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The edge analytics industry size has grown significantly in recent years but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to experience a sharp decline in 2020.

● During this period, many organizations switched to adopting edge AI software for complete automation of work for processes and to monitor the workflow smoothly and remotely.

● These factors have enhanced the vertical growth of the market during the crisis.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.