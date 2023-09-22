Ylang Ylang Extract Market is expected to reach US$ 69.1 Mn with CAGR of 5.6% by the end of 2032
Increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients in cosmetic & personal care products expected to drive Ylang Ylang Extract Market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ylang Ylang Extract Market size stood at US$ 37.9 Mn in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022–2032 and reach US$ 69.1 Mn by 2032.
Growing trend of plant-based ingredients is enriching the future market outlook for ylang ylang extract. Proved and purported health benefits of ylang ylang extracts has spurred the uptake of products in the food & beverages industry, as an in-depth ylang ylang extract market demand analysis found. Increased inclination toward meat and dairy alternatives has also boosted the market prospects. Ylang ylang extract is utilized as flavouring food ingredients in the food industry and can be used as a botanical infusion that aids in upliftment of the mood. Some recent research studies regarding ylang ylang flower have also revealed the potential usage of the plant in treatment of malaria, asthma, gout, and others.
Key Findings of Ylang Ylang Extract Market Study
Widespread Utilization in Cosmetics and in Aromatherapy Underpins Enormous Revenue Possibilities: A wide range of essential oils made of ylang ylang extract has been massively utilized in range of personal care and cosmetic products. Rise in consumer spending on such cosmetic products globally has fueled the growth of the ylang ylang extract market. Furthermore, rise in use of the extracts in aromatherapy has generated substantial profitable opportunities for market players to capitalize on.
Awareness of Health Benefits of Plant-based Extracts in F&B Industry Propel Market Growth: Rise in awareness of the multiple health benefits of ylang ylang extracts has catalysed the popularity of these among vegan population. Furthermore, advancements in extraction methods have opened up new avenues for producers of conventional ylang ylnag extracts. Currently, conventional segment held the largest revenue share in ylang ylang extract market.
Ylang Ylang Extract Market: Key Drivers
Growing awareness about the role of herbal treatments and plant-based ingredients for the therapeutic benefits is a key underpinning for the evolution of the ylang ylang extract market
Increasing proclivity of plant-based flavoring substances in food products and inclination toward cosmetic products that contain preservative-free ingredients are bolstering the revenue streams for players in the ylang ylang extract market.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2022-2032
• Expected market growth until 2032
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Key Players in the Ylang Ylang Extract Market :
Some of the key players in the ylang ylang extract market includes BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited.,Falcon Essential Oils, HDDES Group, Robertet, Norex Flavours Private Limited, Banyan Botanicals, Firmenich SA, HERBO NUTRA, VedaOils, AG Industries, etc.
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Ylang Ylang Extract Market by means of a region:
• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
• Latin America
• Oceania
Market Segmentation:
By Nature
• Organic
• Conventional
By Extraction Method
• Solvent Extraction
• SCFE
By End Use
• Food & Beverage Industry
• Cosmetic & Personal Care
• Aromatherapy
• Retail / Household
By Distribution Channel
• Business to Business
• Business to Consumer
• Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retail
