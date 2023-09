Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Projected Expansion at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027 | TMR

Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market has had substantial growth in recent years and is anticipated to keep growing in the years to come. The market had a value of US$ 47.8 million in 2018; by 2027, it is anticipated to grow to US$ 67.9 million. From 2019 through 2027, this suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.The hepatitis E virus (HEV) causes hepatitis E, an enteric-transmitted liver disease. One of the five human hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D, and E) that have been identified is this one. Due to feces contaminating drinking water, hepatitis E can be spread by fecal-oral contact. The hepatitis E virus can also transfer vertically from a pregnant woman to her unborn child, through the transfusion of contaminated blood products, and by the consumption of undercooked meat and/or meat products derived from infected animals. Hepatitis E virus infections are common in places with poor sanitation, which will likely help the growth of the global market for hepatitis e diagnostic tests in the years to come.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16859 Due to a number of causes, the market for Hepatitis E diagnostic tests is seeing a major rise in demand. A viral infection known as hepatitis E that predominantly affects the liver can spread through tainted food and water. In poorer nations with subpar sanitation and hygiene standards, the sickness is common. This need is being driven by elements including greater awareness, rising prevalence, and better healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The development of diagnostic technologies, such as point-of-care testing and multiplex assays, is also a major driver of market expansion.๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜๐—น๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ:Manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and investors have a number of opportunities in the market for hepatitis E diagnostic tests. Here are several prime opportunities:Rapid Diagnostic Test Development: Rapid diagnostic tests that can deliver prompt and precise answers at the point of care are becoming more and more necessary. To satisfy this demand, manufacturers might concentrate on creating user-friendly, affordable, and reliable fast testing.Growth in developing nations: High hepatitis E prevalence in developing nations presents substantial growth potential. To increase their market presence in these areas, businesses should look into forming relationships with regional healthcare organizations and governments.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—˜ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐˜€ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒAltona Diagnostics GmbHBeijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.Biokit S.A.Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, F. Altona Diagnostics GmbHBeijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.Biokit S.A.Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Fast-track diagnostics Ltd.Fortress Diagnostics LimitedMikrogen GmBHMP BiomedicalsPrimerdesign Ltd.Among others

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ โ€" ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ง๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒELISA HEV IgM Test kitsELISA HEV IgG Test kitsRT-PCR Test kitsOthers๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ-๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟHospitalsResearch CentersDiagnostic LaboratoriesPoint of Care