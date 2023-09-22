Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Projected Expansion at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027 | TMR
Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market
Driven by increase awareness among people related to the early diagnosis of HEVWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market has had substantial growth in recent years and is anticipated to keep growing in the years to come. The market had a value of US$ 47.8 million in 2018; by 2027, it is anticipated to grow to US$ 67.9 million. From 2019 through 2027, this suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.
The hepatitis E virus (HEV) causes hepatitis E, an enteric-transmitted liver disease. One of the five human hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D, and E) that have been identified is this one. Due to feces contaminating drinking water, hepatitis E can be spread by fecal-oral contact. The hepatitis E virus can also transfer vertically from a pregnant woman to her unborn child, through the transfusion of contaminated blood products, and by the consumption of undercooked meat and/or meat products derived from infected animals. Hepatitis E virus infections are common in places with poor sanitation, which will likely help the growth of the global market for hepatitis e diagnostic tests in the years to come.
Due to a number of causes, the market for Hepatitis E diagnostic tests is seeing a major rise in demand. A viral infection known as hepatitis E that predominantly affects the liver can spread through tainted food and water. In poorer nations with subpar sanitation and hygiene standards, the sickness is common.
𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹:
In the upcoming years, a sizable increase in demand for hepatitis E diagnostic tests is anticipated. This need is being driven by elements including greater awareness, rising prevalence, and better healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The development of diagnostic technologies, such as point-of-care testing and multiplex assays, is also a major driver of market expansion.
𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:
Manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and investors have a number of opportunities in the market for hepatitis E diagnostic tests. Here are several prime opportunities:
Rapid Diagnostic Test Development: Rapid diagnostic tests that can deliver prompt and precise answers at the point of care are becoming more and more necessary. To satisfy this demand, manufacturers might concentrate on creating user-friendly, affordable, and reliable fast testing.
Growth in developing nations: High hepatitis E prevalence in developing nations presents substantial growth potential. To increase their market presence in these areas, businesses should look into forming relationships with regional healthcare organizations and governments.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀 𝗘 𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲
Altona Diagnostics GmbH
Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Biokit S.A.
Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Fast-track diagnostics Ltd.
Fortress Diagnostics Limited
Mikrogen GmBH
MP Biomedicals
Primerdesign Ltd.
Among others
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀 𝗘 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
ELISA HEV IgM Test kits
ELISA HEV IgG Test kits
RT-PCR Test kits
Others
𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿
Hospitals
Research Centers
Diagnostic Laboratories
Point of Care
