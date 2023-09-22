Dental Biomaterial Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Straumann Holding, Geistlich Pharma, Danaher
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Dental Biomaterial Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Dental Biomaterial market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (United States), Danaher Corporation (United States), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Victrex PLC (United Kingdom), GC Corporation (Japan), Others.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Dental Biomaterial market to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Dental Biomaterial Market Breakdown by Application (Orthodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics, Others) by Type (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric, Others) by End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Academies and Research Institutes, Dental Product Manufacturers, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).The Dental Biomaterial market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.8 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9.6 Billion.
Definition:
The Dental Biomaterial Market refers to the sector of the medical and healthcare industry that involves the research, development, production, and distribution of materials used in various dental procedures and treatments. Dental biomaterials are substances specifically designed for use within the oral cavity to restore, replace, or enhance dental structures such as teeth, gums, and supporting tissues. These biomaterials play a crucial role in modern dentistry, providing functional, aesthetic, and biocompatible solutions to a range of dental issues.
Market Trends:
• Digital Dentistry Integration, Biocompatibility and Bioactive Materials
Market Drivers:
• increasing emphasis on cosmetic dentistry and aesthetic , technological advancements in material science
Market Opportunities:
• Personalized Treatment Approaches, Partnerships with digital dentistry platforms
Market Restraints:
• High Research and Development Costs
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Dental Biomaterial Market: Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Dental Biomaterial Market: Orthodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics, Others
