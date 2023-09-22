Vehicle Front Guards Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Vehicle Front Guards Market by Vehicle Type by Product Type and by Sales Channel Type Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle front guard is fixed in front of the bumper which provides extra protection to the vehicle. The front guards protect the vehicle from getting dented, scraped, or scratched by another vehicle while parking moreover during a collision it reduces the collision effect on the vehicle to a great extent. There are different types of front guards such as stick-on, trunk-mounted, license plate-mounted, hitch-mounted, and protective film. Currently, the rubber material is also used to make the front guard, it provides maximum protection to the bumper since it provides better cushioning. Furthermore, police vehicle uses front guard known as nudge bar which serves protection, and police also use it as a battering ram. A nudge bar is used to push disabled vehicles off the road, and it is also designed to end vehicle pursuits by spinning the fleeing vehicles with a budge to the rear quarter panel. Thus, vehicle front guards are used to protect against any damage to vehicles.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Due to COVID-19, the automobile market witnessed a downfall due to stringent lockdown imposed by the government of major countries. Automobile manufacturing was stopped due to lockdown and government restrictions. Thus, it directly affected the demand for vehicle front. Moreover, due to movement restrictions, the supply of already manufactured vehicle front guards was halted which led to the build-up of inventory. Furthermore, the unavailability of raw materials for the manufacturing of vehicle front guards disrupted production of the product. Also, the restriction affected aftermarket sales of vehicle front guards since all the automotive parts and maintenance shops were closed due to lockdown. In addition, the pandemic harmed the automobile market which further affected the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Rise in vehicle customization, increase in awareness about vehicle care, and surge in awareness about safety can drive growth of the market.

However, government bans on use of bull bar front guards and rise in risk of death & serious injury to pedestrians can hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in online sales of vehicle front guard, surge in vehicle population & road traffic, and low cost of repair of vehicles after collision on usage of vehicle front guard act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

Front guards especially bullbar types have been banned or special rules have made on installation by the government of major countries. Since bull-bars possess several threats to both vehicles and pedestrians. For instance, bull-bars prevent airbags from opening up on collision also, car insurance companies refuse to provide insurance to vehicles with the bull-bar since the fitting of the bullbar tamper the chassis of the car compromising the structural strength in the car. Moreover, the bull-bar affects the aerodynamics of the car compromising with high-speed stability. Furthermore, the bull-bar also affects the crumple zone in the car which means in case of an accident the impact of energy & damage reduces significantly due to the crumple zone and people inside the vehicle suffer less shock but installing bull-bars reduces the effectiveness of crumple zone.

In India under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicle Act bull bars are declared illegal in 2017, and using similar crash guards will attract penalties under Section 190 and 191. Thus, the government ban is expected to hamper the product market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Parking Armor, Bumper Badger, LUVERNE, HERD, Luv-Tap, STEELCRAFT, Ranch Hand, Bumper Bully, WESTIN, Ex-Guard

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Aluminium, Steel, Plastic

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Online, Offline

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

