Craig Morgan Joins Teren, Inc. as Vice President of Finance, Bringing Unparalleled Expertise in High-Growth Environments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Teren, Inc., a leading provider of environmental twin solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Craig Morgan as its Vice President of Finance. With a proven track record of success in building and scaling high-growth businesses, Morgan will play a pivotal role in driving Teren's financial strategy and facilitating its continued growth.
Morgan is a seasoned finance and operations leader, having previously led the growth of a tech-enabled energy services company from its inception to $200 million revenue. He has a record of executing organic growth and M&A strategies, managing cross-functional teams, and leading fundraising efforts across the company lifecycle. Notably, Morgan brings a unique perspective from prior experiences as an operator, investor, and advisor that will promote Teren’s continued success and next chapter of growth.
"We are delighted to welcome Craig Morgan to the Teren family as our Vice President of Finance," said Toby Kraft, co-Founder and CEO at Teren, Inc. "Craig's impressive track record of financial leadership, his expertise in scaling high-growth businesses, and his commitment to data-driven decision-making align perfectly with our company's goals and values. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in propelling Teren to new heights."
Craig Morgan's appointment as Vice President of Finance at Teren is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and its commitment to nurturing top talent in the industry. As Teren continues to make strides in energy, government and infrastructure sectors, Morgan's expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to its continued success.
##
About Teren - Denver-based Teren is an environmental twin solution provider and your partner in realizing untapped value from remotely-sensed data. We help navigate sensor technologies, deliver insights from spatial analytics, and help solve the most complex climate resilience problems. Teren works with infrastructure, energy and government leaders to pinpoint risk, reduce exposure, and improve resilience. We don’t just envision a sustainable future; we’re here to create it alongside you.
Stacey McBride
Morgan is a seasoned finance and operations leader, having previously led the growth of a tech-enabled energy services company from its inception to $200 million revenue. He has a record of executing organic growth and M&A strategies, managing cross-functional teams, and leading fundraising efforts across the company lifecycle. Notably, Morgan brings a unique perspective from prior experiences as an operator, investor, and advisor that will promote Teren’s continued success and next chapter of growth.
"We are delighted to welcome Craig Morgan to the Teren family as our Vice President of Finance," said Toby Kraft, co-Founder and CEO at Teren, Inc. "Craig's impressive track record of financial leadership, his expertise in scaling high-growth businesses, and his commitment to data-driven decision-making align perfectly with our company's goals and values. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in propelling Teren to new heights."
Craig Morgan's appointment as Vice President of Finance at Teren is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and its commitment to nurturing top talent in the industry. As Teren continues to make strides in energy, government and infrastructure sectors, Morgan's expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to its continued success.
##
About Teren - Denver-based Teren is an environmental twin solution provider and your partner in realizing untapped value from remotely-sensed data. We help navigate sensor technologies, deliver insights from spatial analytics, and help solve the most complex climate resilience problems. Teren works with infrastructure, energy and government leaders to pinpoint risk, reduce exposure, and improve resilience. We don’t just envision a sustainable future; we’re here to create it alongside you.
Stacey McBride
Teren, Inc.
smcbride@teren4d.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn