Injection Molded Plastics Market to Cross US$3.8 Billion in Revenue by 2027| States TMR
Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, electronics, automotive and medical devices is said to drive the growth.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” in terms of revenue was estimated to reach US$3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027 according to a latest report published by Transparency Market Research. Increasing in demand for plastic components from various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods and electronics, automotive and medical devices is anticipated to drive the growth.
The Injection Molded Plastics research study includes great insights into critical market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It also includes various types of market analysis such as competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, manufacturing process analysis, price analysis, and analysis of market influence factors. It is a complete study on the global Injection Molded Plastics market that can be used as a set of effective guidelines for ensuring strong growth in the coming years. It caters to all types of interested parties, viz. stakeholders, market participants, investors,
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫
• In terms of geography, the injection molded plastics market has been bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Asia Pacific held the leading market share of more than 30% in 2018. It is likely to remain dominant region over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. Increasing usage of rigid and flexible packaging, plastic consumables for household use, are the key factors driving the Asia Pacific injection molded plastics market
• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for chemicals which also includes injection molded plastics due to growing demand especially from growing economies like China and India, where the disposable income of consumers is growing at a steady pace. Also the GDP growth rate of both China and India is growing at significant rate compared to other geographies
• Injection molded plastics find important application in rigid packaging, which is widely used in across various industries for storage of liquids, chemicals and petroleum products. Plastic rigid packaging accounts for approximately 25% of the overall packaging market. Demand for these products is increasing at a rapid pace in the Asia Pacific region and with it the market for rigid packaging. So, there are huge opportunities for market players in the injection molding plastics market to tap the growing Asia Pacific market.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2019-2027
• Expected market growth until 2027
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
The market is expected to become more competitive due to various launches of new products and the entry of new players in the global Injection Molded Plastics market. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on effective marketing and distribution strategies to meet the growing demand from consumers across the globe.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The global Injection Molded Plastics market is highly fragmented with presence of large numbers of unorganized players especially in Asia Pacific. Some of the major players include
• BASF SE
• Dow Chemicals
• DuPont
• LyondellBasell
• SABIC
• Huntsman International
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Ineous
Companies are focusing on developing injection molding plastics by focusing on automation and developing less plastic materials that produce less of a burden on the environment.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Raw Material
• Polypropylene
• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polystyrene
• Others
By Application
• Packaging
• Consumables & Electronics
• Automotive & Transportation
• Building & Construction
• Others
