Best Friend of SEC Fraud Appointed by Him to Run Four Non-Profits, a Pseudo Health Insurance Company, & a Finance Firm

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reported “wunderkind,” and SEC banned insurance fraud, Alexander Chatfield Burns, had a childhood best friend named Kristof Wild who has reportedly committed a series of bizarre, fraudulent activities in similar fashion, and under authority appointed to him by Alexander Burns, according to insiders.

As previously reported by the Wall Street Journal, Burns committed suicide following a $123 million dollar judgment against him, rendering him insolvent, in October of 2021. Burns was banned by the SEC for crimes related to insurance fraud around 2015. Case 1:18-CV-09477. Despite his ban, one healthcare company contracted Burns, Redirect Health (www.redirecthealth.com) in 2020 or earlier. The “co-founder”, David Berg, relied on Burns’ advice to develop pseudo health insurance services, paying Burns over $400,000. Kristof Wild was then appointed to control nonprofits related to Redirect Health, also sending Burns over $400,000 for Wild’s appointment. Burns died while on federal probation awaiting sentencing.

According to both Wild and Burns, the two attended sleepaway camp together as children. Later, Wild would visit Burns in New York frequently. The full extent of their personal relationship remains unknown. Burns went on to position Wild in an executive role in a financial services company, and in four healthcare non-profits as Board Chairman, through their mutual representations to respective owners. Wild has reportedly used these positions to commit multiple improprieties, many of them criminal, including ousting board members to prevent his own dismissal.

According to Wild’s former employer and former owner of Modern Capital, (www.moderncap.com), “Wild introduced himself as a successful public equities investor who used the proceeds from his earnings to purchase a condo in Miami Beach, FL in his early twenties. As a Miami resident, I am aware of the capital outlay required of such a statement. That said, I found Wild lacked even the basic credentials, but I was outvoted, as is common for female shareholders, unfortunately. Our company sponsored Wild’s Series 65 examination for SEC licensing, despite him being positioned as our Chief Investment Officer. I sold my shares immediately thereafter.” In later court filings it was revealed that the condo in Miami Beach was worth less than $350,000 and was actually owned by Wild’s mother, Gianina Wild; not himself. Case 2:22-cv-00709.

In mid-2022, Wild told his boards and Modern Capital that he would be on active military duty in the war in Ukraine. He was later discovered vacationing across Europe for a period of months, despite being paid for his active military service. Wild then diverted over $150,000 out of one non-profit, Newpath Mutual Insurance Co., earmarking the funds for “taxes and fees”, and instead using the funds to sue members of the organization who had discovered and reported his whereabouts. Wild used captive insurance manager, Valley National Administrative Services (www.vnascaptive.com), to divert these funds for the purpose of a lawsuit, as verified by internal documents. Wild and Valley National Administrative Services then declared Wild to be the only valid board member of all four non-profits, preventing his removal, along with Ross Elliott who claims to own Ross Elliott Consulting (no website), and who had also billed the non-profit for “consulting services” “by oral contract” through Valley National Administrative Services, the same firm who helped divert the earmarked funds. Wild remains Board Chairman and calls himself “President” of Newpath Mutual Insurance Co.

Dentons represents Mr. Wild. The firm has been aware of his activities since at least October 2022, according to sources familiar with the matter. Dentons has not resigned and is being compensated by Wild and/or Valley National Administrative Services with the diverted non-profit funds and, potentially, additional non-profit funds, to pursue Wild’s claims. These funds are meant to be custodied for the purpose of patients’ pseudo health insurance.

Wild has gone on to make continuing allegations in his complaint that his best friend Burns held “secret interests” in other organizations. These allegations, if true, could shed light on more fraud committed by both Wild and Burns during Burns’ life, given Burns’ SEC ban and their criminal activities. Seth Whitaker, Esq. of Charleston, SC, supports Wild’s efforts and his claims, based on evidence from court records where Whitaker also alleges that Burns held secret interests in these same companies, in violation of Burns’ SEC ban. Case 2021-ES-10-2273 and 2:22-CV-00709.