Fetal Monitoring Systems Market Envisions Exceeding US$ 3.8 Billion in Revenue by 2027, States TMR's Latest Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- "๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ" in terms of revenue was estimated to reach US$3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2027 according to a latest report published by Transparency Market Research. The favourable government policies and the insurance policies for fetal monitoring services are the major factors driving the fetal monitoring marketโ€™s growth.Companies in the fetal monitoring systems market are increasing the availability of advanced systems that provide data on fetal, maternal, and uterine activity in a single measurement. This indicates that healthcare companies are focusing on developing systems that suit the convenience of clinicians and patients. Wearable devices are acquiring prominence in the fetal monitoring systems market, owing to their advantages in context to safer births and healthier children.

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market: Overview
โ€ข Fetal monitoring is the core of standard fetal monitoring both before and during labor. Fetal monitoring systems produce a continuous paper strip, showing graphs of the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions. In labor, the response of the fetal heart rate to contractions is of particular importance. The market for fetal monitoring systems is likely to expand significantly, as preterm birth continues to be a global concern.โ€ข During birth, the stress of contractions and descent through the birth canal can reduce a babyโ€™s oxygen supply. Most babies can recover and cope. However, each year, around 250 babies in the U.K. die from birth asphyxia (suffocation).โ€ข Diagnosis of fetal distress depends mostly on the paper record of the fetal heart taken electronically during laborFetal Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Overviewโ€ข In terms of region, the global fetal monitoring systems market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further divided into major countries and sub-regions.โ€ข North America is expected to dominate the global fetal monitoring systems market during the forecast period. The fetal monitoring systems market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
โ€ข The current and future values in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report from 2017 to 2027, with their CAGRs for the period from 2019 to 2027
โ€ข The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the fetal monitoring systems market which would help new companies willing to enter the fetal monitoring systems market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process

This Report Addresses
โ€ข Market size from 2019-2027
โ€ข Expected market growth until 2027
โ€ข Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
โ€ข Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
โ€ข Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
โ€ข In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

Updated Version of Sample Report Include:
โ€ข Detailed industry forecast
โ€ข Brief Introduction to the research report.
โ€ข Additional information on company participants
โ€ข Customized reports and analyst assistance are available upon request.
โ€ข Recent market developments and potential future growth opportunities
โ€ข Personalized regional/country reports upon request
โ€ข New data sources are being integrated.
โ€ข Increased focus on data privacy and security
โ€ข Increased collaboration and co-creation

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market: Drivers
โ€ข According to the WHO, preterm birth, intrapartum-related complications (birth asphyxia or lack of breathing at birth), infections, and birth defects cause most neonatal deaths. Rise in complications during pregnancy such as prolonged labor, cesarean section delivery, and fetal distress were the determinants of birth asphyxia. This factor boosts the demand for fetal monitoring, thereby increasing the demand for fetal monitoring systems.โ€ข Technological advancements in wearable diagnostic medical devices have led to rise in adoption of fetal monitors among doctors as well as patients. This is estimated to offer significant opportunities to the fetal monitoring systems market.โ€ข Moreover, according to the WHO, preterm birth is a global concern and affects more than 15 million babies, globally per year. This is likely to drive the demand for fetal monitoring systems.

Some of the dominant stakeholders operating in the Fetal Monitoring Systems market
Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Mindchild Medical, Inc., Nemo Healthcare, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (Arjo), Edan Instrument Inc.

Segmentation of Fetal Monitoring Systems Market-
By Product
Systems
โ€ข Non-portable
โ€ข Portable
Accessories

By Mode
โ€ข External
โ€ข Internal

By Use
โ€ข Continuous
โ€ข Intermittent

By End User
โ€ข Hospitals & Nursing Homes
โ€ข Clinics
โ€ข Home Settings

Key Questions Answered
โ€ข What will the Fetal Monitoring Systems market growth rate during the forecast period?
โ€ข Which are the key factors driving the Fetal Monitoring Systems market?
โ€ข What was the size of the Fetal Monitoring Systems market by 2027?
โ€ข Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Fetal Monitoring Systems market?
โ€ข What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Fetal Monitoring Systems market?
โ€ข What are the Fetal Monitoring Systems market opportunities in the global Fetal Monitoring Systems Industry?