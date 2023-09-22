Toronto-based rival of Canva: Coolab.ai is using generative AI to create studio-grade design and now open to the public
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolab.ai is a new spin-off from Urbancoolab - a generative AI design research lab. It proves that template-based design does not need to be boring and repetitive. With over 10,000 brilliant and inspirational studio-grade designer templates, Coolab.ai's goal is to empower anyone to produce good design, regardless of their skills or experience.
Urbancoolab’s story began as an AI design research lab founded in 2018 with pilot commercial applications in fashion, footwear and skateboards. Through this platform, over 50 trend-setting collaborations with esteemed musicians, renowned celebrities and culture makers were launched. Among its notable creations was a captivating Tesla-inspired fashion collection where AI machines extracted design cues from the Tesla automobile and promptly conjured up an impressive collection of 50 designs in just over an hour.
Fast forward to 2023, Urbancoolab proudly introduces Coolab.ai to the world, making generative design accessible to the masses. Its mission is clear: harnessing advanced AI capabilities to empower users to create designs that wow. As co-founder Idris Mootee aptly puts it, "The company's vision is not to create an all-in-one design platform like Canva, but instead focus on the studio quality design outputs. There is an old golden rule in design – you can either have it fast, have it cheap or have it good, but you can't have it all. And now, Coolab.ai proves that you can."
Coolab.ai aims to hit a sweet spot between two extremes: the trained professional who needs the most powerful tools from Adobe and everyone who just wants to design something using Canva. Coolab.ai empowers both trained and untrained users to create studio-grade designs supported by free curated AI-generated assets and an AI copywriter.
“Creating studio-grade designs can be a challenging and costly process,” says Javier Mootee, co-founder/ chief AI officer. “The industry is still very early in the journey of generative AI, we do not have any legacy and we only focus on one thing - bringing the most advanced AI stack (currently still at infancy) to our app. Our future plans include the introduction of a 'prompt-to-design' feature and a suite of exciting powerful new tools slated for later this year.”
Coolab.ai has shattered the misconception that template-based design is uninspiring and overused. It has unequivocally demonstrated that exceptional design can be achieved swiftly and affordably. Moreover, it has democratized studio-grade design, eliminating the need for extensive professional training and overbuilt tools. It’s great for professionals to design to print, to sell or to experiment. Coolab.ai heralds a new era of professionally crafted, AI-generated, art-inspired designs, and the best part? It's entirely free – no paywalls, no premium content.
Find out more at www.coolab.ai
Idris Mootee at Urbancoolab
imootee@urbancoolab.com
Coolab.ai is a next-generation design web app developed by Urbancoolab for creating top studio-grade graphics with the freshest designs powered by generative AI.
Idris Mootee at Urbancoolab
imootee@urbancoolab.com
Coolab.ai is a next-generation design web app developed by Urbancoolab for creating top studio-grade graphics with the freshest designs powered by generative AI.
