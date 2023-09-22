Summirow Foundation's Dental Health Mission Benefits Over 730 People
Summirow Foundation, affiliated with Summirow Dental Hospital, is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its recent dental health awareness initiative.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Summirow Dental Hospital, joyfully announced the remarkable success of its recent initiative to enhance dental health and hygiene awareness.
On the auspicious occasion of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, the foundation reinforced its commitment to promoting oral health and dental hygiene by extending its services beyond Surat to various surrounding areas, offering free dental checkups.
The foundation aimed to provide free dental check-ups to 730 people and surpassed this target by offering dental services to over 730 individuals.
Additionally, the foundation proudly exceeded the goal of providing 73 dental X-rays to individuals with dental issues.
This outstanding accomplishment resulted from the team's dedication and hard work as a whole. The beneficial collaborations were created with the Bank of Maharashtra, MB Diamond LLP, Shell Petroleum, Frankfinn Institute, and Hero Honda.
During the event, dental camps were set up in various places, both inside and outside the city, including the Summirow Dental Clinic in Surat. Free dental checkups were provided to patients of all ages to raise awareness regarding the value of oral health and dental hygiene.
Dr. Ushma K Kakkad and her team of skilled dentists, including Dr. Mansi S. Mehta, Dr. Hina Santoki, Dr. Kriya Gandhi, Dr. Ayushi Verma and Dr. Kritika Aggarwal headed this noble initiative, illustrating their commitment to ensuring that oral health care reaches every corner of the community.
Dr. Ushma K Kakkad, Chief Dentist and Implantologist at Summirow Dental Hospital, expressed her gratitude and shared her thoughts on this initiative, saying, "We are glad to have surpassed our targets of more than 730 patients in celebration of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday for offering free dental check-ups and providing 73 X-rays.”
Mr. Kaushal Kakkad, Dentalpreneur at Summirow Foundation, said, "We are humbled by the overwhelming response to our dental health mission. This success fuels our determination to continue creating awareness and positively impacting oral health in communities that need it most. We ensure to continue our efforts in such noble causes."
The Foundation extended gratitude for the enthusiastic response and support from the community, reaffirming their belief in the importance of accessible dental care and education.
This initiative reflects our commitment to raising awareness about dental hygiene and creating a positive impact on the lives of everyone.
The Summirow Foundation will continue its philanthropic endeavours to serve the people and further its mission of improving oral health and dental hygiene.
About Summirow Foundation:
The Summirow Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Summirow Dental Hospital, committed to improving oral health and hygiene awareness in underserved communities. Through various initiatives and campaigns, the foundation aims to make quality dental care and education accessible to all, with a particular focus on children and vulnerable populations.
