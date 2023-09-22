(CS)2AI - Control System Cyber Security Association International Offers FREE Symposium Manufacturing for Cyber Security
Join 9 industry experts as they weigh in on topics related to Cyber Security for the Manufacturing Sector Wednesday, September 27.ATLANTA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manufacturing sector is the backbone of economies worldwide, providing jobs, innovation, and essential goods. However, as technology advances, so do the threats that can disrupt this vital industry. To address these challenges and develop proactive strategies, we invite you to this (CS)²AI Online™ Symposium on Securing the Manufacturing Sector. We have secured the following industry experts to advance the discussion on this critical topic. Register today.
We will begin our symposium as Andrew Ginter, VP Industrial Security at Waterfall Security Solutions, will be speaking on Network Engineering for Operational Safety.
Following Mr. Ginter, we will have a panel on Cyber-Ready Industrial Manufacturing: What’s the Risk? As manufacturing organizations evolve their cybersecurity program, security and risk management leaders are balancing the goals of safety and availability against the fact that threats are not going away. Being cyber-ready does not equal never experiencing a breach. It does mean that the business is prepared, should a cyber-incident occur, to respond with speed and agility to protect operations. During this session, industry leaders will discuss the challenge of balancing cyber readiness and risk. This panel will hosted by Rod Locke, Senior Director of Product Management - OT at Fortinet. His panelists include Mark Cristiano, Global Commercial Director, Global Cybersecurity Services, Rockwell Automation and Michael Hinz, Manager WIO, Perimeter & Cloud Security, ZF Group.
John Hoyt, Lead Cyber Physical Systems Engineer at MITRE and Aslam Sherule, Lead Cyber-Physical Systems Engineer at MITRE will be following the panel with a session on Cyber Risk Mitigation in a Small Manufacturing Environment via Security Segmentation.
Following this session will be another panel discussion with Reynaldo Gonzalez, Principal Cybersecurity Architect, Cummins and Vivek Ponnada, Technical Solutions Director at Nozomi Networks. Our closeout session will be a recording from Dan Ricci, Senior Information Security Officer at Frequentis Defense, Inc talking about the ICS Advisory Project - Vulnerability Patch Management Preparation for Manufacturing Security.
We hope to see you there!
This event is sponsored by Fortinet, Xona, and GBQ Partners
