Solintel and Steer Advisors Sign Pre-Seed Capstone Investment Agreement and MoU for JV in India
Solintel company of autonomous, solar, wind and battery-powered street lighting solutions, sign Pre-Seed Capstone Investment Agreement and MoU for JV in India.TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solintel, an Estonian company whose sole activity is the development, production, and marketing of autonomous, solar, wind and battery-powered street lighting solutions based on the smart city platform, today announced the investment by Steer Advisors as a capstone to its pre-seed round. Further, Solintel and Steer Advisors have signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture to bring its solutions to the Indian market.
“Steer Advisors has a long-standing presence in serving the renewable energy market segments in India and is active in the formation and funding of key partnerships for the local production and channel development of innovative companies leading the energy transition,” said James McDougall, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Solintel. “We are very excited to partner with Steer Advisors given their strong track record, deep relationships and market understanding.”
“We are eager to partner with Solintel to enable the Indian market with the innovative solutions Solintel is demonstrating today in the Estonian market. The market conditions in India are well suited for these technologies and represents a timely opportunity to significantly enable the decarbonization of street lighting for both on and off-grid solutions and as well a platform for smart city evolution and functionalities - especially EV charging for a multitude of electric scooters and bikes emerging on the market,” said Rajesh Doshi, Founder and Managing Director, Steer Advisors.
About Solintel
Solintel, is an Estonian company whose sole activity is the development, production, and marketing of autonomous, solar, wind and battery-powered street lighting solutions based on the smart city platform. The solutions also make it possible to offer several additional services of a smart city WI-FI hotspots, various sensor solutions for managing infrastructures and collecting various types of data, as well as charging stations for electric vehicles.
For more information visit www.solintel.com
About Power Steer Advisors
Steer Advisor’s experience of dealing with Founders / Entrepreneurs and intermediaries across different regions places us in a unique position to understand business needs of clients. Unique partnerships with entrenched market intermediaries globally help connect the ideal partners for client’s business requirements for joint ventures or a pure-play marketing or sourcing alliance. Together with the insights of operating portfolio companies of Private Equity & Venture Capital investors, our suggestions have found wide acceptance.
For more information visit https://steeradvisors.in
###
Contacts
James McDougall, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Solintel
james@solintel.com
Rajesh Doshi, Founder and Managing Director, Steer Advisors
rdoshi@steeradvisors.com
Raul Reemet
Solintel
raul@solintel.com