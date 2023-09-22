Creatio Named a Company of the Year in 2023 International Business Awards®
Creatio has been named a winner in the Company of the Year, Computer Software, Large category by Stevie® AwardsBOSTON, MA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it was named a winner of The 20th Annual International Business Awards®. The company has received a Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year, Computer Software, Large category.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
According to the Stevie Awards judges, “The nominee's achievements in the past year have been truly remarkable. With a $68M minority investment, they have fueled the company's growth, focusing on R&D, global marketing, sales expansion, and supporting a vast partner network in over 100 countries. The successful execution of their partner-driven strategy led to the establishment of 114 new partnerships and increased local presence in 25 countries, with a new office in Warsaw, Poland.”
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Customers are helped to digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on the platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
