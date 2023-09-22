Commercial Seaweeds Market is Thriving Worldwide with a CAGR of 9.8% | Corbion NV, Gimme Health Foods., Irish Seaweeds

Commercial Seaweeds Market

Increased awareness of the health advantages of seaweeds, and an increase in lifestyle choices.

Growth in awareness about the benefits and medicinal uses of seaweeds, nutritive values of seaweeds, increase in use of seaweed across a range of end-use industries” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Seaweeds Market by Product (Red, Brown, Green), by Form (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), by Application (Food and beverage Industry, Cosmetics and personal care, Agricultural fertilizers, Animal feed additives, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The commercial seaweeds market size was valued at $17.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global commercial seaweeds market based on product, form, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The increasing use of seaweed across a range of end-use industries is predicted to fuel market expansion. The industry's product application scope is anticipated to increase as the pharmaceutical sector grows. This is also anticipated to positively impact the global commercial seaweeds market growth during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the consumption of seaweed by humans, the food and beverage industry segment dominates the market.

By application, it is classified into food & beverage industry, cosmetics & personal care, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others. The food & beverage industry segment dominates the global market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, specifically China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, and Japan, where seaweed production has grown into a massive industry, is where seaweeds are most commonly used as food and culinary components.

Based on application, the food and beverage industry segment captured the largest share of around four-fifths of the global commercial seaweeds market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the cosmetics and personal care segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others segments.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on form, the seaweed powder segment contributed to nearly half of the global commercial seaweeds market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the seaweed liquid segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the seaweed flakes segment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for global commercial seaweeds industry are Cargill Incorporated, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Corbion NV, Gimme Health Foods Inc., Irish Seaweeds, J.M. Huber Corporation, Mara Seaweed, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd (GGOG), Roland Foods, LLC, SeaSnax, Seasol, Seaweed & Co., Singha Corporation Co. Ltd., and Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL.

The report analyzes these key players of the global commercial seaweeds market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current commercial seaweeds market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the commercial seaweeds market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing commercial seaweeds market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the commercial seaweeds market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

