KSA Last Mile Delivery Market By 2030 | Global Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends & Industry Report | AMR

KSA Last Mile Delivery Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the KSA last mile delivery market generated $285.3 million in 2020, is projected to reach $520.9 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Š๐’๐€ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž :

Based on the service type, the B2B segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share. However, the B2C segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on delivery time, the regular delivery segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the KSA last mile delivery market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the express and same day delivery segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ :

The outbreak of covid-19 positively impacted the KSA last mile delivery industry. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-commerce sector and its segment, thus increasing the market demand.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, customers are shopping online and this resulted in the adoption of cashless payment methods in Saudi Arabia, thus driving the growth of the market.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Agility,

CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics),

Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile),

ARAMEX,

Aymakan,

Bahri,

Masar Tracking,

Diggipacks,

Ajex,

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.,

Caree,

SAEE,

SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.,

Kuehne+Nagel International AG,

Safe Arrival,

Saudi Post,

Zajil Express,

SALASA,

NAQEL EXPRESS,

Thabit Logistics.

