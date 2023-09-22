Wire Harness Market is Reach to US$ 136.7 Billion and Exhibit at a CAGR of 5.6% in the year 2031 | Report By TMR Inc.
Automotive industry's demand surge, electric segment growth, EV market rise, and focus on efficient, lightweight wiring boost wire harness marketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Overview of Wire Harness Market offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the Global Industrial Reports are designed to provide key industry performance trends, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. The Wire Harness market is expected to grow annually by 5.6 % (CAGR 2023 - 2031).
A wire harness, generally referred to as a cable harness, is a crucial component in automotive vehicles that connects all electrical and electronic components. Wire harness deals with the energy and information flow within the electronic system of cars, making it an extremely important part.
Automobiles, which use many wires and electrical components, can be better secured against the effects of vibration, heat, and moisture by constricting them into a non-flexible bundle, optimizing the use of space, and resulting in efficient and safe performance, which significantly contributes to global wire harness industry demand.
Wire Harness: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
• The growing urbanization and increased infrastructure developments such as construction, transportation, and public utilities, drive the demand for wire harnesses used in lighting, communication, and control systems.
• Growth in safety awareness, stringent government regulations, connected car ecosystem, and increasing installation of communicative devices in vehicles are likely to boost the market.
• Increasing technological advances, automation & higher electrification of vehicles, and increased demand for electric, and hybrid vehicles boosting the wire harness market growth
• Increasing technological advancements in wiring technologies, connectors, and materials improve the efficiency, durability, and reliability of wire harnesses, contributing to the growing demand for wire harnesses.
Prominent Market Players of Wire Harness Market:
As per the wire harness industry research report, AME Systems, Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner, Inc., Coroplast Group (WeWire), Draexlmaier, Elcom International, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg & Schubertand, and Kunshan Huguang Auto Harness Co. Ltd. are the major wire harness companies.
Each of these players has been profiled in the wire harness market research report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.
Wire Harness Market: Regional Profile
• Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market and account for a higher share owing to favorable government initiatives, technical advancements, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Rapidly growing automotive markets in countries like China and India fuel the demand for wire harnesses in conventional and electric vehicles, accelerating the market sales in the region.
• North America is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the presence of significant automotive and aerospace industries, driving the demand for wire harnesses in vehicles and aircraft. Increasing government regulations, industrial automation, and a rise in focus on lightweight wiring solutions, boost the market demand in the region.
Wire Harness Market Research Methodologies and Approaches
The report on the Wire Harness market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.
The Wire Harness market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Engine Harness
• Dashboard/ Cabin Harness
• Battery Wiring Harness
• Chassis Wiring Harness
• Body & Lighting Harness
• HVAC Wiring Harness
• Seat Wiring Harness
• Door Wiring Harness
• Sunroof Wiring Harness
By Material
• Metallic
• Optical Fibre
By Propulsion
• IC Engine Vehicle
• Electric Vehicle
By Transmission
• Electric Wiring
• Data Transmission
By Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
• Passenger Vehicle
