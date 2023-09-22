Reverse Logistics Market Expected to Touch $958.3 Billion by 2028, Driven by 5.6% CAGR Growth | Allied Market Research

Reverse Logistics Industry Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial & B2B returns, Repairable returns, End of use returns and End of life returns), End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging), and Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Reselling, Replacement Management, Refund Management Authorization, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global reverse logistics market was accounted for $635.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to garner $958.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in product recall due to strict government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, expansion of e-commerce industry, and surge in tech-driven reverse logistic services coupled with adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices have boosted the growth of the global reverse logistics market. However, lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics services and uncertainty in the reverse logistics process hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of blockchain technology and reduction in losses due to adoption of multi-modal systems would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By return type, the commercial and B2B returns segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global reverse logistics market size. However, the end of use returns is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in need for disposition and handling of end of use products.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By end user, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global reverse logistics market, due to the boom of e-commerce across the globe. The report also analyzes the segments including automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic, retail, luxury goods, and reusable packaging.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the global reverse logistics market across Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028, owing to the expansion of e-commerce in countries such as India and China.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

The Covid-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdown and made social distancing mandatory. This resulted in sudden decline in global trade and reduced the demand for logistics.

The lockdown forced reverse logistics service providers in delays in return and replacement activities.

However, increase in pharmaceutical and e-commerce sales due to the pandemic surged the demand for the reverse logistic industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Core Logistic Private Limited

CCR Logistics Systems AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

