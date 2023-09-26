Baby Body Care Market expected to surpass $64.4 billion by 2028 a CAGR of 4.68% driven by increasing parental awareness
The global baby body care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% from US$46.775 billion in 2021 to US$64.398 billion in 2028.
The global baby body care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% from US$46.775 billion in 2021 to US$64.398 billion in 2028. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global baby body care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$64.398 billion by 2028.
Baby body care products are influenced by several factors, including the increased parental awareness regarding the importance of utilizing safe and mild products, the upsurge in disposable income and changing lifestyles, the expanding population with increasing birth rates, and the emergence of e-commerce and online shopping platforms.
Baby care products encompass a range of items specifically designed for newborns and children under the age of three. These products are typically formulated to be gentle, non-irritating, and carefully chosen for their suitability. Baby care products include categories such as baby skin care, baby hair care, bath products, baby toiletries, and baby food and beverages.
The Global Baby Body Care Market is thriving owing to the surging demand primarily driven by factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles. As urbanization continues to grow, there is a heightened need for baby body care products, particularly among urban parents who prioritize the health and well-being of their infants and are willing to invest in natural and organic products free from harmful chemicals. Recent product launches, such as R for Rabbit's 'Pure & Beyond' range and Pigeon Corporation's 'Natural Botanical Baby' line, reflect this trend towards natural, organic, and chemical-free options to cater to the preferences of millennials and Gen Z consumers who value sustainability. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and increased internet accessibility present new growth prospects for baby care product manufacturers. Online platforms offer the additional benefit of round-the-clock accessibility and the capability to compare prices and product attributes from various brands and sellers. The demand for high-quality baby products is increasing, especially for skin and hair care. This is due to evolving parenting methods, greater purchasing power, female workforce participation, and growing independence. These factors will drive market growth in the baby care industry.
Based on the type, the Global Baby Body Care Market is segmented into Diapers and Wipes, and skin and hair care. The skincare and hair care segment is projected to experience strong growth, with organic and natural ingredients gaining popularity as consumers become more aware of the disadvantages of synthetic baby skincare products containing harmful chemicals, which can lead to allergies or rashes.
Based on the distribution channel, the Global Baby Body Care Market is divided between online and offline. The online sales channel stands out as the most rapidly expanding segment within the global Baby Body Care Market. The online channel has gained significant popularity, especially among busy parents who have limited time to visit brick-and-mortar stores. Online platforms offer convenience, access to a broader selection of products, and the capability to compare prices and features, all contributing to the expansion of the online distribution channel.
Geographically, the Global Baby Body Care Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America has secured a substantial portion of the global Baby Body Care Market. One of the key drivers of growth is the rising demand for natural and organic baby care products. Consumers are growing more mindful of the ingredients and potential health risks linked to conventional baby care items, leading to an increased preference for natural and organic alternatives.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global baby body care market that have been covered include Procter & Gamble, Pigeon Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Cotton Babies Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur International Limited, Beiersdorf AG, and Unicharm Corporation among other significant market players.
The market report segments the Global Baby Body Care Market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Diapers and Wipes
o Skin and Hair Care
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• Spain
• United Kingdom
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Procter & Gamble
• Pigeon Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson
• Unilever
• Kimberly Clark Corporation
• Cotton Babies Inc.
• The Himalaya Drug Company
• Dabur International Limited
• Beiersdorf AG
• Unicharm Corporation
