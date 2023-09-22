Golf Cart Market to Reach $1.79 Billion by 2028, Registering a CAGR 3.9% From 2021 to 2028 | Allied Market Research

Golf Cart Industry Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research "Golf Cart Market by Product Type (Electric Golf Cart, Gasoline Golf Cart, and Solar Golf Cart) and Application (Golf Course, Personal Services, and Commercial Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028", the global golf cart market generated $1.34 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $1.79 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, key segments, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Rise in globalization, stringent government rules and regulations towards vehicle emission, surge in the number of golf courses and country clubs, and inclination towards solar-powered golf carts drive the growth of the global golf cart market. However, high initial maintenance and purchasing cost, low power and speed, and low overall drive range hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and reductions in cost of fuel cells and batteries create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Based on product type, the electric golf cart segment held the highest market share, contributing to nearly half of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the solar golf cart segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the golf course segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global golf cart industry, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the personal services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Production facilities were partially or completely closed due to lockdown regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The supply chain has been disrupted and raw material shortage occurred.

Golf courses were forced to close during the lockdown and social distancing measures were implemented. As a result, there has been a sharp drop in the number of rounds played at the course, which in turn, led to decline in sales of golf carts worldwide.

However, the usage of golf carts as slow-speed vehicles and ease in customizability are expected to raise the demand for golf carts.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Garia Inc.,

Textron Inc. (E‑Z‑GO),

Platinum Equity Aadvisors,

LLC (Club Car),

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

Showa Denko (Hitachi Chemicals),

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.,

Nordic Group of Companies, Ltd.,

Maini Group,

Xiamen Dalle New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

