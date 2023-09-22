Mobile Phone Accessories Market size is Projected to Reach at $284.06 Billion by 2026 | Growing at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The features of mobile accessories, such as creative approach, user engagement, and procurement of large prospective customers drive its demand in the global market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type (Battery, Headphone/Earphone, Portable Speaker, Charger, Memory Card, Protective Case, Power Bank, Battery Case, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Price Range (Premium, Mid, and Low): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

The global mobile phone accessories market size was valued at $224.69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach at $284.06 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Mobile phone plays an important role in modern day to day life. People add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment as well as protect the phone from damage. Rise in demand for wireless accessories drives the mobile phone accessories market growth. Various features with the advancement of technology such as AI and IoT makes way for hyper connectivity and intelligence in the electronic devices. This has promoted the use of wireless mobile accessories such as smart wearable, smart speakers, and wireless headsets & earphones, among others.

On the go devices are the mobile accessories that can be connected to the smart phones through cords or through wireless technologies. These devices allow users to access information on their smart phones through these devices. For instance, smart watches connected to the smartphones provide access to messages, calls, and other functionalities of smartphones just from the wrist of the user on which it is tied upon.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the mobile phone accessories market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The mobile phone accessories industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global mobile phone accessories market include,

Panasonic Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

BYD Co Ltd.

Plantronics, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Rise in usage of smart wireless accessories:

Various features with the advancement of technology such as AI and IoT make way for hyper connectivity and intelligence in the electronic devices. This promotes the use of wireless mobile accessories such as smart wearable, smart speakers, wireless headsets & earphones, and others. Furthermore, the advancement in the sector of smart wireless mobile accessories result in mobile phone accessories industry growth. For instance, U.S. based company & world leader, Amazon, launched series of Echo Show 5 display speakers with integration of AI called as Alexa. Moreover, the rise in adoption of health monitoring smart wearable such as fitness bands, fosters the growth of the mobile phone accessories market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international mobile phone accessories market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the mobile phone accessories market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major mobile phone accessories suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

