Firefighting Drone Market Expected to Touch $2.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by 10.2% CAGR Growth | Allied Market Research

Firefighting Drone Industry

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global firefighting drone market generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Based on type, the multi-rotor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of size, the micro drones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the macro drones segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on propulsion, the electric motor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the firefighting segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global firefighting drone industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AeroVironment, Inc,

BSS Holland B.V,

DJI,

Drone Amplified,

Dronefly,

DSLRPros,

Draganfly inc.,

EHang,

Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO.,LTD,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

L3Harris Technologies Inc,

SKYDIO, INC.,

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated,

Vimal Fire,

Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company

The report analyzes these key players in the global firefighting drone market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

