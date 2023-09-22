Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Thriving Huge Demand, Growth Analysis, Regional Outlook and Status by -2031

Lecithin and Phospholipids Market

Lecithin and phospholipids play an important role in the processing of food & beverage items and they help improve the quality of the product add texture.

Surge in use of lecithin and phospholipids during the manufacturing of animal feed serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global lecithin and phospholipids market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lecithin And Phospholipids Market Size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Lecithin is widely used in the food & beverages, feed, and pharmaceutical industry. It primarily functions as an emulsifier and dispersing agent. It is derived from the plant as well as animal sources. Plant-based sources include soy, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower, while animal-based sources majorly include eggs and red meat. Lecithin emulsifiers keep the blend of two impossible-to-mix liquids in a stable state. Increasing the shelf life of the end product has helped Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Demand grow over time.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global lecithin and phospholipids market based on source, type, application, nature, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Soy is one of the most widely grown crops in the U.S., with 94% of it genetically modified. Soy is a low-cost source of lecithin. To extract lecithin from soybean oil, chemicals such as acetone and hexane are used. However, lecithin derived from sunflower oil is becoming more popular, possibly due to the need to declare allergens in food. Sunflower lecithin is also an option for those who want to avoid genetically modified crops. The extraction process is typically more straightforward, using cold pressing rather than chemical solvents.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Based on source, the soy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the egg segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on nature, the GMO segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-GMO segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the lecithin and phospholipids industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, MCD Group BV., Bunge Limited, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Wilmar International Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company, Vav Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Sondrugestvo Group, Kewpie Corporation, Fismer Lecithin, and Lipoid GmbH.

An emulsifier is a significant ingredient used in binding a product's chemical compounds. Increased synthetic emulsifiers are hampering the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Growth business since it has been related to gut inflammation in consumers due to long-term consumption. According to the National Center for Biotechnological Information, synthetic emulsifiers, such as polysorbate 80, promote bacterial translocation across the gut wall, intestinal inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. This raises the potential of dietary emulsifiers in illnesses such as coronary artery disease, source two diabetes, and Crohn's disease.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lecithin and phospholipids market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing lecithin and phospholipids market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the lecithin and phospholipids market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

