Distributed Energy Generation Market Expected to Reach $919.6 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 14.2%.

Distributed Energy Generation

Distributed Energy Generation Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2030 | Allied Market Research

Increase in GOV policies and GHG emission reduction targets, and application in hybrid energy systems are some of the driving factors and opportunities in the Distributed Energy Generation Market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Distributed Energy Generation Market by Technology (micro-turbines, combustion turbines, micro-hydropower, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, wind turbines, solar PV), and End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global distributed energy generation market size was valued at $246.4 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $919.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Distributed energy generation (DEG) systems generate electricity at or near where it will be used, such as solar panels and combined heat and power. Distributed energy generation can power a single structure, such as a home or company, or it can be part of a microgrid system, such as at a big industrial complex, military base, or university campus. Distributed energy generation can help support the delivery of clean, reliable power to more consumers and reduce electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines when connected to the electric utility's lower voltage distribution lines.

An increase in government regulations and targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions boosts the growth of the distributed energy generation market during the forecast period. Several states and municipal governments are developing policies to encourage increased deployment of renewable technology due to the obvious benefits of renewable technologies, such as energy security, resiliency, and carbon reductions. Increased R&D initiatives for the development of new technologies are also likely to drive distributed energy generation market growth. Moreover, traditional power generation techniques are expensive when compared with DEG systems. As a result, the demand for a clean source of energy, combined with the cheap cost of the products, is likely to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

The distributed energy generation market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. By technology, the distributed energy generation market is segmented into micro-turbines, combustion turbines, micro-hydropower, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, wind turbines, solar PV, and others. The fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the solar PV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1%.

Competitive Analysis:

The Distributed Energy Generation industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Distributed Energy Generation market include,

Vestas

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

CATERPILLAR

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Capstone Green Energy Corporation

General Electric

By end-use industry of distributed energy generation, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the largest distributed energy generation market share in 2020, while the commercial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 as well as was the fastest-growing region.

Key Findings Of The Study

1. On the basis of technology, the fuel cells segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 35% of the market share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

2. On the basis of end use, the industrial segment accounted for 40% of the global market share in FY2020.

3. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific region is the major consumer of distributed energy generation among other regions. It accounted for around 39% of the global market share in 2020.

