Cat Litter Market is Likely to Advance at a CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
FMI Logo
Booming cat litter market: Rising pet ownership fuels demand for efficient, eco-friendly, odor-controlling options.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cat litter market is predicted to be valued at US$ 5 billion in 2023 and US$ 9 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the cat litter market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6%.
The cat litter market is continuously evolving, presenting both lucrative opportunities and emerging trends. Among the significant opportunity, lies in the development and promotion of sustainable and eco-friendly cat litter options. With increasing consumer awareness of environmental impact, there is a growing demand for biodegradable, compostable, and renewable cat litter materials. Brands that invest in research and development to create innovative, eco-conscious products have the potential to gain a competitive edge.
A promising trend in the cat litter market is the incorporation of advanced technologies. Smart litter boxes equipped with sensors and automatic cleaning mechanisms are gaining popularity among pet owners. These high-tech solutions offer convenience and improved hygiene, providing real-time insights into a cat’s litter box usage and health monitoring. Companies that invest in developing smart litter box systems and associated software applications can tap into this expanding market segment.
Supercharge Your Knowledge: Dive into the Booming Cat Litter Market with Our Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13747
Key Takeaways from the Cat Litter Market:
The cat litter market is expected to witness a 3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to the increasing number of private label brands.
Adult cats are projected to account for a significant revenue share of 78% by 2033, based on their life stage.
The medium price range of US$10-US$20 is anticipated to dominate the market with a share of 2% by the end of 2033.
Unscented cat litter is forecasted to experience a 8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Online retailers are expected to contribute more than 10% of the revenue share by 2033.
“The cat litter market is highly competitive, with leading brands focusing on odor control, clumping, and eco-friendliness. Natural and biodegradable alternatives are gaining traction, while private label brands provide cost-effective options”, remarks an analyst at FMI.
How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Cat Litter market?
The cat litter market is a highly competitive industry with numerous players vying for market share. Leading brands such as Purina (Nestle SA), Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products dominate the market, offering a wide range of options to cater to different consumer preferences. These brands emphasize features like odor control, clumping ability, and eco-friendliness to attract customers. There is also a growing trend towards natural and biodegradable cat litter, with companies like ökocat and Feline Pine gaining traction. Private label brands offered by retailers also compete in this space, providing cost-effective alternatives. With pet ownership on the rise, the cat litter market is expected to remain fiercely competitive in the coming years.
Key Players in the Market:
Purina (Nestle SA)
Kent Pet Group
Elsey’s Cat Products
Church & Dwight Co.
Dirk Rossmann GmbH
Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH
dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG
Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight)
The Clorox Company
Mars Incorporated
RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE Gmbh + Co KG
von Gimborn GmbH.
Gruppo Laviosa Minerals Srl.
Tolsa Company
Recent Developments in the Cat Litter Industry:
In April 2023, the veterinary realm awaits thrilling advancements as Nestlé Purina PetCare Global Research joins forces with Texas A&M University’s School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, exploring the uncharted territories of pet microbiome health.
Cat Litter Market by Category
By Product Type:
Clumping
Non-Clumping
By Material Type:
Clay
Silica
Plant Fibers
Pine
Paper/Wood
Walnut
Corn
Others (wheat, Grass, Pea fibers, etc.)
By Life Stage:
Adult
Kitten
By Nature:
Natural
Conventional
By Type:
Scented/ Fragrance
Unscented/ Without Fragrance
By Brand Type:
Prestige Brands
Mass Brands
Private Label
By Form Type:
Clay
Fine Litter
Coarse Litter
Silica
Fine Litter
Coarse Litter
Plant Fibers
Fine Litter
Coarse Litter
By Price Range:
US$5-US$10
US$10-US$20
Above US$20
By Sales Channel:
Direct Sales Channel
Indirect Sales Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Multi-Brand Stores
Pet Care Centres
Pet Specialty Stores
Online Retailers
Discount Stores
Drug Stores
Grow your profit margin with Future Market Insights - Buy the report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13747
About the Consumer Product at Future Market Insights
The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.
Author
Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.
Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market Insights
Bentonite Cat Litter Market Value: The bentonite cat litter market is predicted to increase significantly at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of US$ 5.57 billion by 2033. The global demand for bentonite cat litter is expected to surpass US$ 3.17 billion in 2023.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ankush Nikam
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube