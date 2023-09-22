Energy Drinks Market size is Projected to Reach $108.40 billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 8.2% | AMR

Energy Drinks Market Size

owing to the fact that nonalcoholic drinks boost the energy by improving physical and cognitive performance.

PORLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Energy Drinks Market, by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," The energy drinks market was valued at $45.80 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $108.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The adults segment accounted for maximum share in 2020. Energy drinks are beverages that contain caffeine, taurine, vitamins, & other stimulants, and are marketed as products that boost mental alertness and physical stamina. They may or may not be carbonated. The demand for energy drinks and related items has increased at an alarming rate, according to reports. This is due to the advantages that these beverages provide, such as improved performance, focus, weight loss, stamina, and so on. Furthermore, consumers, particularly men, positively link energy drink intake with risk-taking activities and masculinity. Furthermore, energy drinks have more caffeine than a cup of coffee and can help with alertness and concentration. Owing to surge in demand for items that provide rapid energy, manufacturers create a variety of products with distinct flavors and tastes. This, in turn, is expected to support the global energy drinks market growth.

Global Key Players:

Red Bull,

Monster Beverage Corporation,

Rockstar Inc.,

The Coca-Cola Company,

PepsiCo,

Arizona Beverage Company,

National Beverage Corp.,

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group,

Living Essentials, and Cloud 9.

The nonalcoholic segment accounted for the highest energy drinks market share in 2020, garnering a share of 53.9%, owing to the fact that such products boost the energy by improving physical and cognitive performance. This segment is also estimated to witness a healthy growth in the energy drinks market in the future.

The alcoholic energy drinks segment accounted for 46.1% of the total market in 2020, due to increase in consumption of alcoholic beverages by regular party goers. This has led to surge in demand for alcoholic energy drinks. In addition, it has turned into a status symbol, especially for teenagers; therefore, consumption of alcoholic energy drinks has witnessed increased popularity, thereby boosting the energy drinks market opportunities.

In 2020, by end user, the adult segment acquired the maximum market share of around 46.1%, and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the energy drinks market forecast period. This has attributed to rise in trend among corporates and athletes, who consume energy drinks for an extra dose of energy to enhance their performance. In addition, surge in riboflavin content helps to minimize cramps in muscles and blood disorders. Energy drinks are popular among athletes as they provide an extra boost of energy, aid with sleep deprivation, raise alertness, improve cognition, and elevate mood. Athletes also use energy drinks to combat the depressing effects of drinking by boosting the central nervous system.

However, caffeine overdose may cause hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and other associated health risks that may limit the energy drinks industry growth during the forecast period. The caffeine level of energy drinks is primarily responsible for the primary health concerns linked with their usage. Caffeine can cause hypertension, palpitation, dieresis nausea, central nervous system stimulations, and vomiting if used in excess. Adults are also at a higher risk of developing arterial hypertension and diabetes. Furthermore, pregnant women who consume a lot of caffeine are more likely to have late miscarriages and stillbirths.

Furthermore, adolescent usage of energy drinks is linked to a number of potentially dangerous health and behavioral effects, including the use of nicotine and other toxic substances, sensation seeking, and a higher risk of accidents & depression that may necessitate medical treatment. Such unfavorable characteristics function as impediments to the expansion of the market. Moreover, implementation of stringent government regulations on increased caffeine content in energy drinks hinders the growth of the market at global level. Excess consumption of caffeine by teens and young population may result in ill effects.

Therefore, such factors negatively impact the growth of the global energy drinks market. Energy drinks provide a much-needed boost to the working population and consumers during their working hours; unfortunately, such beverages include caffeine and other dangerous ingredients. As a result, the market for energy drinks is hampered by the availability of alternative beverages such as green tea, ginger root tea, coffee, fresh juice, and others. In addition, coffee drinking lowers the effect of caffeine in energy beverages. Although espresso coffee has a richer flavor, it usually has less caffeine than drip coffee. Furthermore, omitting sugar from coffee or substituting stevia or honey for it prevents sugar overdose. As a result, such alternatives stifle the expansion of the global energy drink market.

According to energy drinks market analysis, by region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in disposable income and change in consumption & lifestyle pattern as well as demographics and energy drinks market trends.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the energy drinks market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing energy drinks market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the energy drinks market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global energy drinks market size.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global energy drinks market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

