Data Warehousing Market to Reach USD 34.69 Billion | Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis

Data Warehousing Industry

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global data warehousing market garnered $18.61 billion in 2017 and is estimated to generate $34.69 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The requirement for dedicated storage systems with generation of huge amount of data, surge in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions and need for real-time view and analytics drive the growth in the market. However, high cost of implementation and complexity restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application of AI in data warehousing and rise in adoption of virtual data warehousing create new opportunities in the market.

Based on type of data, the structured data would register the fastest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to generation of huge amount of unstructured data in organizations. The semi structured & unstructured segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in storage technologies and data processing

North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share and will maintain its lead position by 2025. This is due to huge chunk of data generated by many organizations, trend of digitization, and adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in data storage and analytics requirements in various industry verticals and surge in adoption of big data in the region.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global data warehousing industry. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the global data warehousing market.

Leading Market Players:

➢ Actian Corp.

➢ Cloudera

➢ Amazon

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Google

➢ Oracle Corporation

➢ Microsoft

➢ Snowflake

➢ SAP

➢ Teradata

