Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market in Upcoming Years and How it is Going to Impact on Global Industry

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by Product, Type , Component , and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Embedded system are a combination of computer hardware and software with dedicated function used to maximize efficiency and reduce pollution. Embedded system is an integral part of automobile safety system, it is used in anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and automatic four-wheel drive. The embedded system hardware includes microcontroller, integrated circuit, central processing unit, and others and the software include operating system such as linux, windows, java, and others. Embedded system improves the reliability, adaptability, strength, speed, precision, and performance of the vehicles. The use of smart products, GPS, parking sensors and multimedia products, and government policies for controlling emission & increase fuel efficiency has helped in the market growth. Moreover, the recent shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has shifted the focus towards the safety feature of vehicle and reducing the weight. Thus, all the new technological advancement is expected to drive the growth of embedded system in automobile market .

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The suppliers of automotive smart antenna industry across the globe are being affected severely due to the restrictions and lockdown leading to a halt in automobile productions. As, the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of embedded systems has become vulnerable. COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the industry operations it also affected the companies using these products and solutions. The low demand for consumer electric product had a global impact on semiconductor industry because of the lockdown. Moreover, the shortage of semiconductor during COVID-19 had delayed the deliveries of vehicles and disrupted embedded system manufacturing. It is predicted that the ongoing pandemic will affect the global demand and export shipments for automotive vehicles thus affecting the semiconductor industry and lowering the demand for embedded system in automobile market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

• Rise in demand for automation, rise in focus on vehicle safety features, and rise in demand for electric vehicle is expected to drive growth of the market.

• However, shorter life of automobile embedded system and rise in cost of embedded system will hamper the growth of the market.

• Moreover, rise in trend of vehicle electrification, extensive R&D of autonomous vehicle and rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles acts as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

The increase in consumer awareness about vehicle safety and stringent safety norms laid by the government have a positive impact on the embedded system market in automobile. The various features of embedded system are antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and airbags which provide safety to the passengers in travelling in the vehicle. For instance. in India, from April 2019 ABS was made compulsory for the vehicles and from April 2021 dual airbags have been made compulsory in the passenger cars. Also, features such as advance driver assistance system (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic steering system, and others have an increase in demand across the globe. Furthermore, due to technological advances and expansion of ADAS ecology has made it easier for OEMs to introduce the embedded system in normal passenger vehicles.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Denso Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Infineon Technologies

• Delphi Technologies