The extension of the temporary protection of Ukrainians until 2025 is another evidence of the European future of Ukraine

The intentions of the European Commission to extend the term of temporary protection of Ukrainians is another evidence of the European future of Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Industrial and Investment group of companies Aurum Group and the founder of the Aurum Charity Foundation in Europe, commented on the European Commission's decision to extend the term of temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2025:"There is not a single aspect of the life of Ukrainians that was not affected by the war. However, the most vulnerable sections of the population especially feel its consequences and are forced to leave their homes - millions of Ukrainian women and children seek temporary shelter abroad. According to various data, about 20% of the population of Ukraine is currently abroad, - said Alona Lebedieva, -In order for Ukrainian women to survive difficult times, to be able to build their families and not become victims of violence, they need basic protection and socialization - the opportunity to get help and find a job."She also noted: "Unfortunately, the war has a devastating effect on the mental health and well-being of Ukrainian women and children, and therefore they must be provided with access to a full health care and education system.""The decision by the European Commission to extend the term of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until 2025 is another evidence that the future of Ukraine lies in the European Union. The decision arouses deep gratitude in millions of Ukrainian families and strengthens faith in Victory. I am sure that together we will rebuild a modern and prosperous Ukraine."The non-profit organization "Aurum Charity Foundation", with an office in Brussels , promotes access to critical medicine in Europe for Ukrainian children affected by the war.